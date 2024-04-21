Demon Slayer Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae Greets Indian Fans In Hindi At Mumbai Comic Con 2024; See HERE

The second day of the Mumbai version of Comic Con 2024 proved to be a blast for all those who visited the event. Adding to all the surprises was the special entry of Natsuki Hanae to the event. Best known for lending his voice to iconic characters like Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer, Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, and Inaho Kaizuka in Aldnoah.Zero, the artist met with anime enthusiasts in India with warmth and excitement. Not only this, he also went on to greet the fans with a display of his Hindi.

Demon Slayer Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae Greets Indian Fans In Hindi

During a special meet and greet slot at the Comic Con Mumbai 2024, Natsuki Hanae met with the fans in person. Upon his introduction, the voice actor greeted the fans in Hindi language, saying 'Namaste.' Natsuki then went on to introduce himself in the same dialect. 'Mera naam Natsuki Hanae hai (My name is Natsuki Hanae)'

Next, the actor went on to iterate one of the iconic dialogues by Tanjiro from Demon Slayer. The Indian crowd was especially rejoiced to see Natsuki speak in Hindi. You can check out the video from the event right here: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More Highlights from the Event

Natsuki was also accompanied by Yuma Takahashi, the producer of Demon Slayer from Aniplex. In the special meet and greet, Yuma also tried his hand at Hindi and read a message to the fans.

Advertisement

Post the conclusion of the meet and greet, it was reported that both Natsuki Hanae and Yuma Takahashi were genuinely delighted by the overwhelming fan love for Demon Slayer. With this, both of them, along with the anime fraternity aim to continue making the best of experiences for Indian fans.

With this, the new season of the series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc, is set to come out on Crunchyroll in India starting May 12, 2024. The new season will also be produced and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in the near future. All relevant updates on this will be added to this section. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Season 4 International Release Date; Plot Details & More to Know