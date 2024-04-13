Crunchyroll Amps Up The Anime Experience At Comic Con Mumbai

Crunchyroll has news for all you otakus out there waiting to for the action at Mumbai Comic Con! Be ready to immerse yourself within the animeverse as Crunchyroll prepares to steal the spotlight at Mumbai Comic Con. With an impressive lineup and exciting offerings, the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.

Mumbai, India, April 12, 2024 – Attention all anime enthusiasts and manga fans! Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, is bringing the immersive and vibrant world of anime to fans during Mumbai Comic Con. Spanning over two fun-filled days, 20th and 21st April, Crunchyroll will host several activities and engaging sessions.

Demon Slayer World Tour Mumbai Panel:

Join an unforgettable panel discussion on 20th April evening featuring Natsuki Hanae, the Japanese voice behind Tanjiro, and Yuma Takahashi, Aniplex Producer of Demon Slayer. Get a sneak peek into one of the most followed anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba!

*As part of the Demon Slayer World Tour, following the panel discussion, Crunchyroll is also organizing a separate super special fan screening of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-’ that will include an exclusive fan greeting with Natsuki Hanae and Yuma Takahashi! To attend the screening, fans can register on this Link.

Feel the beat with DJ Kazu:

Don’t forget to wear your dancing shoes as DJ Kazu will spin the hottest EDM, J-Pop and popular Anime beats on both days. Having sheer persistence on J-POP/Anison since the release of his first work, “J-Popper Legend,” he has been known as the #1 J-POP/Anison DJ with CD sales of over 2.0 million in total.

On April 20th, catch him at the Crunchyroll booth at 12:30 pm and 3 pm, and on April 21st, don't miss his performance at the Crunchyroll booth at 12:30 pm and the main stage at 5 pm, each session lasting 30-45 minutes.

Prove you’re a real Anime Fan and Win Goodies!

Do you think you’re an anime expert? Test your anime knowledge at the Anime Trivia session at the Crunchyroll booth and stand a chance to win exciting anime merchandise such as JUJUTSU KAISEN Character Cards, Postcards from JUJUTSU KAISEN and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, a One Piece Sticker Sheet, and a Shangri-La Frontier Paper Fan.

Get into the JUJUTSU KAISEN ACTION:

Step into the exhilarating world of JUJUTSU KAISEN and fight against curses! Experience the interactive game inspired by the JUJUTSU KAISEN universe, where fans can challenge themselves to battle against curses in a thrilling showdown. Don't miss the opportunity to put your skills to the test and emerge victorious!

Take advantage of this anime extravaganza, courtesy of Crunchyroll at Comic Con Mumbai. Mark your calendars and join an action-packed celebration of anime and manga culture!

*This screening is not part of Mumbai Comic Con and will be held at a different venue.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll - translated into multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts — top series available immediately after the Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

For more updates on Mumbai Comic Con and more, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.