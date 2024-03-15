Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 Spoilers: Gohan Defeated? Epic Face-off Concludes SUPER HERO Arc

Fans are buzzing with anticipation for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103, reflecting on the incredible impact left by Akira Toriyama, the mastermind behind Dragon Ball. Although Toriyama has passed the torch to Toyotarou, his legacy lives on through the series.

That said, the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 is now on the horizon and fans are eagerly awaiting the end of the SUPER HERO arc as well as the results of the exhilarating battle between Goku and Gohan. With official previews from the Dragon Ball website now out, offering tantalizing glimpses into the upcoming chapter's storyline, excitement has reached incredible heights as readers brace themselves for the dramatic climax of this riveting arc. Keep reading to find out more.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103: limited-time sneak peek into the storyboard

Ahead of the official release, Dragon Ball's official website has unveiled a limited-time sneak peek of Chapter 103, featuring storyboard previews by illustrator Toyotarou. Promising the dramatic climax of the SUPER HERO arc, these previews offer a tantalizing glimpse into the unfolding narrative, focusing Goku and Gohan's friendly spar. The battle between father and son has taken center stage, with Goku and Gohan poised to deliver a clash of titanic proportions.

The storyboard previews, available for one week only until March 21, 2024, provide fans with a sneak peek into the action-packed sequences set to unfold in the upcoming chapter. From Gohan's early advantage to Goku's determined resurgence, the previews hint at a gripping battle that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. With the full chapter set to be released via VIZ on March 20, the countdown to the epic conclusion of the SUPER HERO arc has officially begun.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 SPOILERS

The previews of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 kicks off the chapter with Goku and Gohan engaging in a fierce clash, their energy radiating as they meet in battle. Gohan executes a powerful movement, delivering a devastating kick that sends Goku flying back, momentarily gaining the upper hand in the skirmish.

Despite being thrown away, Goku quickly regains his composure, wiping his mouth as he acknowledges Gohan's impressive power, a testament to his relentless training. Goku swiftly returns to where Gohan stands, noting the changes in Gohan's fighting style, attributed to his rigorous training under Piccolo. However, Goku remains confident, declaring that even with Gohan's newfound skills, he won't lose in their spar.

With determination in his eyes, Goku ascends into the air, his energy intensifying as he prepares to unleash what seems to be his full power. Suddenly, Goku disappears from Gohan's sight, leaving him startled as a radiant light emanates from where Goku was floating. In a surprising turn of events, Goku reappears behind Gohan in an instant, catching him off guard with a swift kick that sends Gohan hurtling through the air.

As Gohan struggles to recover, Goku wastes no time, darting towards him with incredible speed and delivering a powerful blow that sends Gohan crashing to the ground in an explosive landing. The previews conclude with Gohan seemingly unable to match Goku's strength, hinting at the outcome of their intense spar.

The SUPER HERO Arc's conclusion and future storylines

Following the events of Chapter 103, the SUPER HERO arc will officially draw to a close. With major players such as Whis, Beerus, Goku, Vegeta, Broly, Goten, and Trunks assembled, the stage is set for new adventures and challenges that will shape the course of the Dragon Ball saga.

A new threat emerges in Dragon Ball Super, in the form of Black Frieza whose newfound power poses a daunting challenge to Goku, Vegeta, and their allies. With Frieza's sinister plans and ruthless ambition, the next arc will likely center on the confrontation against the old adversary. With the promise of new arcs and adventures on the horizon, readers can look forward to a future filled with excitement, intrigue, and the timeless spirit of Dragon Ball.

