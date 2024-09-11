Hana wa Saku Shura no Gotoku Anime Unveils First Trailer and Visual, Set for January 2025 Premiere

The upcoming anime Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku has officially released its first trailer and key visual, offering fans a glimpse of the highly anticipated series. The trailer showcases the main characters, Hana Aoyama and Mizuki Usurai, while the newly revealed visual also introduces the supporting cast, bringing more excitement to the anime community ahead of its scheduled January 2025 premiere.

The series, adapted from the manga by Sound! Euphonium author Ayano Takeda and illustrator Musshu, follows the story of a high school broadcast club on a small island with a population of just 600. The trailer hints at the unique dynamics between the characters, with a focus on the close-knit relationships formed within the broadcast club. The new visual features key cast members Minori Fujidera as Hana Aoyama and Miyuri Shimabukuro as Mizuki Usurai, bringing the leads to life with captivating energy.

In addition to the two leads, several supporting voice actors have been announced, including Fuka Izumi as An Natsue, Shoya Chiba as Shodai Toka, Seiichiro Yamashita as Matsuyuki Akiyama, Kiyono Yasuno as Royko Totonoi, and Taito Ban as Setaro Hakoyama. Their inclusion adds depth to the ensemble, promising a well-rounded cast for the adaptation.

The production team for Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku also boasts an impressive lineup of talent. The animation is being produced by Studio Bind, with Ayumu Uwano directing the series. Ko Aine, the character designer for the series, will also serve as the chief animation director alongside Satoshi Shimada, who previously worked on Mushoku Tensei Season 2.

The team further includes art directors Shinobu Yamaguchi (Record of Ragnarok) and Kanako Shirai (Gene of Ai), with Naomi Nakano (Wistoria: Wand and Sword) leading color design. Kohei Tanada, known for his work on Arknights: Perish in Frost, will handle compositing, while Masaru Yokoyama (Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night) composes the music.

Since its debut in 2021 in Shueisha’s Ultra Jump, the manga has gained a steady following, with seven volumes released as of June 2024. The series even received a recommendation from popular VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei.

