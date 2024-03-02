Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Complete Winners List; Jujutsu Kaisen Wins Big
Here are the winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 where Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Demon Slayer dominated the ranks!
The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 ceremony was held today, March 2nd, 2024, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, and celebrated the best of the anime world. With a dazzling array of international stars hosting the event, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani, British artist Che Lingo, and producer and DJ Yaeji, the night was filled with excitement and anticipation.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dominates 2024
The spotlight of the evening shone brightly on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, which emerged as the big winner of the night, securing a total of 11 awards. The action-packed anime, centered around a high school student joining a secret organization of sorcerers to battle powerful curses, swept the awards, surpassing all other contenders.
Leading the nominations were Chainsaw Man, with 25 nods, followed by Jujutsu Kaisen with 17, and Oshi no Ko and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba tied for third place with 12 nominations each.
Complete Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners list with nominations
Anime of the Year 2024
WINNER: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Bocchi the Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- [Oshi no Ko]
- Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Continuing Series
WINNER: One Piece
- Attack on Titan
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Spy × Family
- Vinland Saga
Best New Anime Series
WINNER: Chainsaw Man
- Bocchi the Rock!
- Heavenly Delusion
- Hell’s Paradise
- [Oshi no Ko]
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Anime Film
WINNER: Suzume
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- Blue Giant
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends
- Psycho-Pass Providence
- The First Slam Dunk
Best Original Anime
WINNER: Buddy Daddies
- Akiba Maid War
- Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 2
- Do It Yourself!!
- Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury
- The Marginal Service
Best Animation
WINNER: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Mob Psycho 100 III
- Trigun Stampede
Best Character Design
WINNER: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell’s Paradise
- [Oshi no Ko]
- Trigun Stampede
Best Director
WINNER: Shota Goshozono – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Yuichiro Hayashi (Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1)
- Keiichiro Saito (Bocchi the Rock!)
- Ryu Nakayama (Chainsaw Man)
- Hirotaka Mori (Heavenly Delusion)
- Daisuke Hiramaki ([Oshi no Ko])
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Heavenly Delusion
- Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Art Direction
WINNER: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Chainsaw Man
Hell’s Paradise
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
[Oshi no Ko]
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Romance Anime
WINNER: Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
Insomniacs after school
My Happy Marriage
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Skip and Loafer
Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Best Comedy Anime
WINNER: SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Buddy Daddies
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
Urusei Yatsura
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Action Anime
WINNER: JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
One Piece
Best Fantasy Anime
WINNER: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Hell's Paradise
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
The Ancient Magus’ Bride SEASON 2
Best Drama Anime
WINNER: Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Heavenly Delusion
My Happy Marriage
OSHI NO KO
To Your Eternity Season 2
VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Slice of Life Anime
WINNER: BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Do It Yourself!!
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
Insomniacs after school
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Skip and Loafer
Best Main Anime Character
WINNER: Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece
Bocchi (Hitori Gotoh) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Denji – Chainsaw Man
Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III
Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2
Best Supporting Anime Character
WINNER: Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III
Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Kana Arima – OSHI NO KO
Power – Chainsaw Man
Suguru Geto – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
“Must Protect At All Costs” Anime Character
WINNER: Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies
Pochita - Chainsaw Man
Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury
Best Anime Song
WINNER: Idol – YOASOBI – OSHI NO KO
KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
Seisyun Complex – Kessoku Band – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Suzume – RADWIMPS feat. toaka – Suzume
Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise
Best Anime Score
WINNER: Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
OSHI NO KO
Suzume
Best Anime Opening Sequence
WINNER: Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Idol – YOASOBI – OSHI NO KO
innocent arrogance - BiSH – Heavenly Delusion
KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
Song of the Dead - KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell's Paradise
Best Anime Ending Sequence
WINNER: Akari - Soshi Sakiyama – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Happiness of the Dead - Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man
Koi Kogare - milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Mephisto – QUEEN BEE – OSHI NO KO
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Japanese
WINNER: Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) – One Piece
Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!
Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – English
WINNER: Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) – TRIGUN STAMPEDE
Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) – BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) – Hell's Paradise
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Castilian Spanish
WINNER: Joel Gómez Jimenez (Denji) - Chainsaw Man
David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE New World
David Flores (Dot Barrett) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
Majo Montesinos Guzmán (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
María Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man
Marta Moreno (UTA) – One Piece Film Red
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish
WINNER: Emilio Treviño (Denji) - Chainsaw Man
Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) - JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) - Mob Psycho 100 lll
Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) - Suzume
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese
WINNER: Léo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson
Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece
Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
Vágner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – German
WINNER: Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man
Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus' Bride
Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr. STONE New World
Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Italian
WINNER: Mosè Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night
Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – THE FIRST SLAM DUNK
Federica Simonelli (UTA) – One Piece Film Red
Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Arabic
WINNER: Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE
Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super
Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 1
Mohammad Dal'o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100
Ra'fat Bazo (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super
Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – French
WINNER: Martial Le Minoux (Suguru Geto) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Levanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world!
Martin Faliu (Aqua) – OSHI NO KO
Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell’s Paradise
Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man
The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 celebrated the pinnacle of talent in the anime industry, recognizing outstanding performances that captivated audiences and critics alike. With this, we bid farewell to a remarkable year of anime excellence!
