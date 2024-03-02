Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Complete Winners List; Jujutsu Kaisen Wins Big

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 ceremony was held today, March 2nd, 2024, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, and celebrated the best of the anime world. With a dazzling array of international stars hosting the event, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani, British artist Che Lingo, and producer and DJ Yaeji, the night was filled with excitement and anticipation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dominates 2024

The spotlight of the evening shone brightly on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, which emerged as the big winner of the night, securing a total of 11 awards. The action-packed anime, centered around a high school student joining a secret organization of sorcerers to battle powerful curses, swept the awards, surpassing all other contenders.

Leading the nominations were Chainsaw Man, with 25 nods, followed by Jujutsu Kaisen with 17, and Oshi no Ko and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba tied for third place with 12 nominations each.

Complete Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners list with nominations

Anime of the Year 2024

WINNER: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

- Bocchi the Rock!

- Chainsaw Man

- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

- [Oshi no Ko]

- Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Continuing Series

WINNER: One Piece

- Attack on Titan

- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

- Jujutsu Kaisen

- Spy × Family

- Vinland Saga

Best New Anime Series

WINNER: Chainsaw Man

- Bocchi the Rock!

- Heavenly Delusion

- Hell’s Paradise

- [Oshi no Ko]

- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Anime Film

WINNER: Suzume

- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

- Blue Giant

- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends

- Psycho-Pass Providence

- The First Slam Dunk

Best Original Anime

WINNER: Buddy Daddies

- Akiba Maid War

- Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 2

- Do It Yourself!!

- Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury

- The Marginal Service

Best Animation

WINNER: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

- Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1

- Chainsaw Man

- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

- Mob Psycho 100 III

- Trigun Stampede

Best Character Design

WINNER: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

- Chainsaw Man

- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

- Hell’s Paradise

- [Oshi no Ko]

- Trigun Stampede

Best Director

WINNER: Shota Goshozono – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

- Yuichiro Hayashi (Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1)

- Keiichiro Saito (Bocchi the Rock!)

- Ryu Nakayama (Chainsaw Man)

- Hirotaka Mori (Heavenly Delusion)

- Daisuke Hiramaki ([Oshi no Ko])

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

- Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1

- Chainsaw Man

- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

- Heavenly Delusion

- Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Chainsaw Man

Hell’s Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

[Oshi no Ko]

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Romance Anime

WINNER: Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Happy Marriage

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Best Comedy Anime

WINNER: SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Buddy Daddies

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Urusei Yatsura

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Action Anime

WINNER: JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

One Piece

Best Fantasy Anime

WINNER: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell's Paradise

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

The Ancient Magus’ Bride SEASON 2

Best Drama Anime

WINNER: Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Heavenly Delusion

My Happy Marriage

OSHI NO KO

To Your Eternity Season 2

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Slice of Life Anime

WINNER: BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Do It Yourself!!

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Best Main Anime Character

WINNER: Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

Bocchi (Hitori Gotoh) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Denji – Chainsaw Man

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Supporting Anime Character

WINNER: Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III

Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Kana Arima – OSHI NO KO

Power – Chainsaw Man

Suguru Geto – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

“Must Protect At All Costs” Anime Character

WINNER: Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies

Pochita - Chainsaw Man

Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury

Best Anime Song

WINNER: Idol – YOASOBI – OSHI NO KO

KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man

Seisyun Complex – Kessoku Band – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Suzume – RADWIMPS feat. toaka – Suzume

Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise

Best Anime Score

WINNER: Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

OSHI NO KO

Suzume

Best Anime Opening Sequence

WINNER: Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Idol – YOASOBI – OSHI NO KO

innocent arrogance - BiSH – Heavenly Delusion

KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man

Song of the Dead - KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell's Paradise

Best Anime Ending Sequence

WINNER: Akari - Soshi Sakiyama – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Happiness of the Dead - Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man

Koi Kogare - milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Mephisto – QUEEN BEE – OSHI NO KO

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Japanese

WINNER: Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) – One Piece

Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – English

WINNER: Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) – TRIGUN STAMPEDE

Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) – BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) – Hell's Paradise

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Castilian Spanish

WINNER: Joel Gómez Jimenez (Denji) - Chainsaw Man

David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE New World

David Flores (Dot Barrett) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Majo Montesinos Guzmán (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

María Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man

Marta Moreno (UTA) – One Piece Film Red

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

WINNER: Emilio Treviño (Denji) - Chainsaw Man

Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) - JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) - Mob Psycho 100 lll

Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) - Suzume

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese

WINNER: Léo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson

Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece

Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man

Vágner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – German

WINNER: Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man

Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus' Bride

Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr. STONE New World

Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Italian

WINNER: Mosè Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night

Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man

Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – THE FIRST SLAM DUNK

Federica Simonelli (UTA) – One Piece Film Red

Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Arabic

WINNER: Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE

Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super

Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 1

Mohammad Dal'o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100

Ra'fat Bazo (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super

Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – French

WINNER: Martial Le Minoux (Suguru Geto) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Levanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world!

Martin Faliu (Aqua) – OSHI NO KO

Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell’s Paradise

Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 celebrated the pinnacle of talent in the anime industry, recognizing outstanding performances that captivated audiences and critics alike. With this, we bid farewell to a remarkable year of anime excellence!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates like this.