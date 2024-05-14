Frieren Beyond Journey’s End Chapter 131: Manga Goes On Indefinite Hiatus; Here's Why

It was at the time of Chapter 128's release that Frieren Beyond Journey's End announced a break. However, the hiatus was shorter and the story returned to the screens sooner than later. But as per the latest update on Frieren Beyond Journey’s End Chapter 131, the status of the break is not certain. Here is everything you need to know about the latest hiatus announcement.

ALSO READ: Sword of the Demon Hunter Anime To Debut 1-Hour Premiere; Release Date, Plot, Cast & More

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Frieren Beyond Journey’s End Chapter 131: Hiatus Announcement

This week when Frieren Beyond Journey's End Chapter 130 came out in the 24th issue of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday, it was also revealed that the manga would not be bringing out Chapter 131 to the floors. Usually, the break announcements come with a timeline and confirmation of how long the hiatus will last.

This was certainly not the case with this update. Here, the break is said to be indefinite, and no return time has been announced so far. We will be sure to update this section with intel on the same as they come.

History of Frieren Beyond Journey's End manga's breaks

The manga has faced multiple breaks recently, owing to the personal and undisclosed reasons of author Kanehito Yamada. The series returned on April 24, 2024, after a one-month hiatus starting March 13, 2024. Not only this, Chapter 128 faced a delay for a week.

Advertisement

And now, Chapter 131 is in a state of limbo. It will be interesting to see what the next piece of update brings to the table for the readers.

More about Frieren Beyond Journey’s End manga

Written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, Frieren Beyond Journey’s End manga first came out in 2020. The manga has thirteen serialized volumes in total and awaits the fifteenth one. An anime series of 28 episodes by Studio Madhouse was released on September 29, 2023.

With this, fans continue to wait for the second season of the series to arrive on the screens. At last, all the latest updates of the manga and anime will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Season 4 Gets New Release Platform For Indian Fans; Spy X Family, Tokyo Revengers & More Get Listed