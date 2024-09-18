Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 Eyes Collapse of Top Sorcery Clans: Release Date & More to Know

As Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 nears its release day, the buzz around the downfall of the story's top clans is taking center stage. With the Zenin clan already wiped out, the focus now shifts to the Gojo and Kamo clans, both teetering on the edge of collapse. As the sorcery world faces a new era, fans are eagerly waiting to see how these final power struggles will shape the future of Jujutsu society.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269, the story is moving towards big changes in the Jujutsu world. After the fight with Sukuna ends, Yuji Itadori and the surviving sorcerers take a moment to reflect on everything that has happened. They feel lucky to have survived the intense battle, but they also blame themselves for not doing enough. Now, with Sukuna defeated, the Jujutsu world is starting to change, and it’s not just about the sorcerers—it's also about the powerful families who have ruled for so long.

This chapter reveals that the top two Jujutsu clans, the Gojo and Kamo families, might fall apart soon. The Zenin family was already destroyed by Maki during the Shibuya Incident, leaving only the Gojo and Kamo clans. But after Gojo’s death, the remaining clans are on the verge of collapse, with a battle for control brewing between them. It’s clear that the power these families once had is fading fast.

Advertisement

There’s also a hidden plan that’s been going on behind the scenes. While the fight against Sukuna was happening, Mei Mei secretly assassinated the leader of the New Shadow Style clan. This removed a Binding Vow that had kept important sorcery techniques hidden from others. Mei Mei’s goal was to gain financial power, but her actions would also cause more chaos in the Jujutsu world, pushing the top clans closer to their downfall.

In the end, the chapter teases that the old system of powerful Jujutsu families may soon be gone, giving way to a new era. With only a few chapters left, it’s unclear exactly how everything will play out, but this shift could mean a brighter future for the sorcerers who have survived all the battles.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on Viz Media. Fans can read the series officially and for free on the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus app. The next chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 270, will be released on September 22, 2024.

Advertisement

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270: Manga Ending Eyes Major Character Revivals; Deets Inside