Akshay Kumar drops MAJOR HINT about Kesari: Chapter 3 being based on THIS historical personality; find out

Ever since the trailer of Kesari: Chapter 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan has been released, fans are seated to witness the period-drama on big screens. Meanwhile, taking excitement a notch higher, Kumar announced the 3rd part in the franchise, which will likely be based on the life of Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa.

On April 3, the trailer of Kesari: Chapter 2 was released in the presence of the entire star cast and team members. During the media interaction round, Akshay Kumar talked about making the third and fourth parts of the franchise in the times to come.

He said, “We have to prepare for Kesari 3 now. Aaj subah hi baat kar rahe the iss baare mein (We were talking about it this morning). We are thinking of making it on Hari Singh Nalwa, what do you guys say? Punjab ka roop dikhaayenge sabko (We will showcase stories of Punjab).”

For the unversed, Hari Singh Nalwa was the first commander-in-chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj, the army of the Sikh Empire.

In addition to this, Kumar further stated that he wants to narrate the stories about the brave personalities of Punjab. “I want to make Kesari 3 and Kesari 4 also. There are so many chapters. We can make several films. I want to bring out this valor because such things are not written in our history books either. Our history books are written as per the British people," he further added.

During the launch event, the Housefull 5 actor also addressed his "f*** you" remark and stated that calling one a "slave" is a bigger insult. He mentioned at the time that even if his character had shot the British man with a gun, it wouldn’t have been a big deal.

The upcoming period-drama Kesari: Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is based on the life of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Empire.

It features Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in the important roles of Dilreet Gill and Neville McKinley, respectively. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and Adar Poonawalla, the upcoming period drama is set to release later this month on April 18, 2025.

