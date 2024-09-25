Jujutsu Kaisen Final Chapter Countdown: Release Date, Plot Predictions, and More

The highly anticipated final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is set to release next week, marking the conclusion of Gege Akutami's widely popular dark fantasy manga. Fans across the globe are eager to see how the story of Yuji, Nobara, Megumi, and other beloved characters will come to an end. The final chapter is scheduled for release on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 12 AM JST for readers in Japan, while most international readers can expect it on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The previous chapter provided a glimpse of the characters’ lives after the intense Shinjuku Showdown. Megumi was seen preparing Tsumiki's grave alongside Shoko Ieiri, and shortly after, he was called for a mission alongside Yuji and Nobara. The trio was tasked with handling a curse affecting a woman who had begun to visualize a morphed version of her fiancé's face. Initially believed to be a weak curse, there is speculation that the upcoming chapter may reveal something far more ominous.

The global release times for Chapter 271 are as follows:

- Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM, September 29

- Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM, September 29

- British Summer Time: 4 PM, September 29

- Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, September 29

- Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, September 29

- Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, September 29

- Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, September 30

- Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, September 30

Fans can access the chapter on platforms such as Shueisha's MANGA Plus and Viz Media's Shonen Jump, both offering the latest manga chapters for free.

As the final chapter approaches, fans are speculating about what could unfold. While many hope to see Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi face off against the curse, some are still holding out hope for the return of fan-favorite character Satoru Gojo, despite his seemingly irreversible fate. Given Akutami’s unpredictable storytelling, no outcome can be entirely ruled out.

Additionally, hints from previous chapters have sparked theories of a possible continuation of the story. The final chapter could potentially set the stage for a sequel series, leaving fans excited for what might come next. As the countdown ticks away, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen prepares for its climactic finale, leaving fans brimming with anticipation.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

