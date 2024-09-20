Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ending: Will There be a Sequel? Fans Say THIS

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga eyeing its ending, the buzz around what's to come is all over the internet. Not only this, but the news around the second part is also making waves around. This week, there seems to be some development with Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2. As the manga approaches its ending, here is what we know about the second part of the anime.

The latest chapters have sparked serious speculation about a potential Jujutsu Kaisen Part Two. In chapter 269, the state of jujutsu society is revealed to be in chaos. The New Shadow Style School has a new leader, and the Zen'in clan has fallen after Maki’s brutal takedown. Meanwhile, the Kamo and Gojo clans are locked in a bitter conflict. All this is happening against the backdrop of Kenjaku’s Culling Game, which introduced a new generation of sorcerers, further shaking things up.

These recent developments have left fans wondering if the story can truly end without a sequel. Akutami has created a detailed world full of political drama, power struggles, and new characters like Hiromi Higurama, who still needs more time to shine. While a time skip could wrap things up quickly, it wouldn’t do justice to the complexity of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yuji has been told to step aside and let the adults take charge, but anyone familiar with the series knows this probably isn't the end for him. It’s hard to picture the story finishing without Yuji being drawn back into the chaos, especially with jujutsu society in such a mess.

Although there’s no official word on a sequel, Akutami has left plenty of loose ends. Given the manga’s huge popularity and success, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jujutsu Kaisen continued, either with a direct sequel or a spin-off.

Ultimately, Akutami holds the key to the series' future. However, with so many unanswered questions and unresolved plotlines, fans are hopeful this rich world won’t end just yet. Part two seems like a natural next step for the franchise.

