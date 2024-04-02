Kengan Omega Chapter 256: Kure Raian Vs Willem Wu – Who Will Win? Release Date, Where To Read And More

In the latest chapter of Kengan Omega, Kure Raian made a powerful reappearance with his new nodachi Otakemaru, taking down Sean Wu and getting the upper hand against Willem. With the duo set to go one-on-one in Kengan Omega Chapter 256, fans can make sure they read the latest chapter as it releases by finding out the release date and more here.

Kengan Omega Chapter 256: release date and where to read

According to Comikey, the release of Kengan Omega Chapter 256 is set for April 11, 2024, at 12:00 PM JST, following the manga's regular weekly schedule. This translates to a daytime release on April 10, 2024, for most international countries, though the exact release time may differ due to individual time zone differences.

Kengan Omega Chapter 256 will be available on Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platforms for the Kengan Omega manga releases. Subscription fees may be applicable, however the platforms offer the best translations and regular updates.

Expected plot of Kengan Omega Chapter 256

Based on the intense cliffhanger of the last chapter, Kengan Omega Chapter 256 amy see Willem devise a cunning strategy to turn the tide of battle in his favor. However, this is likely to fail as the ‘bewitched sword’ Otakemaru’s true powers will likely be revealed.

With Sean dead, Willem is in a tight spot and may flee if the battle turns against him. As more information about the mysterious nodachi, Otakemaru is revealed, Willem will likely fall in combat as well. On the other hand, the conflict between Willem and Raian may attract the attention of outside parties, which might buy Willem enough time to flee.

Kengan Omega Chapter 255 recap

Titled Otakemaru, Kengan Omega Chapter 255 picks up directly where the previous chapter left off, during the fight between Willem Wu, Sean Wu, and Kure Raian. Kure Raian unsheathes his named nodachi, Otakemaru and tells it to quench its thirst for battle. He astounds his opponents by wielding the scabbard alongside the massive sword, a feat dismissed as impractical by Willem. However, Sean cautions against underestimating Raian's prowess, acknowledging that Raian was the strongest member of the Kure clan.

Raian laughs with confidence, declaring his opponents doomed since they entered his sight. A flashback to two years prior reveals an emotional exchange between Raian and his dying grandfather, Kure Erioh. In his final moments, Erioh implores Raian to surpass Edward Wu and warns of the looming threat posed by Howard Wu. He directs Raian to seek greater power in the uncharted mountains of Tohoku, where he can master Otakemaru, a bewitched sword steeped in blood.

The battle resumes in the present, and Raian unleashes the full might of Otakemaru to overpower his adversaries. Sean dies in the fight as Raian slashes his head, leaving Willem seething with rage. Empowered by Guihun 100% and his Superman Syndrome, Willem engages, shattering the nodachi's sheath in the process. In the continues clash, Raian's control of Otakemaru is taken from him as Willem uses his axe to fling it away, though this causes Raian to catch Willem off guard.

Kure Raian delivers a devastating blow to Willem’s stomach, and Kengan Omega Chapter 255 concludes with Willem's realization of Raian's cunning ploy, tipped off by Raian's cryptic remark about Otakemaru's appetizer having to wait.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the fights and Kengan Matches in Kengan Omega.