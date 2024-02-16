Kingdom Season 5 Episode 6: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect, And More

The manga Kingdom, written by Yasuhisa Hara, serves as the foundation for this historical series. It vividly portrays the tumultuous Warring States period of Ancient China, spanning from 475 BCE to 221 BCE. The upcoming fifth season promises an intense showdown between the Qin army and the Zhao army, with a major emphasis on the fierce battle for control over Koku You Hill.

In the upcoming battle, General Kan Ki serves as the Commander-in-Chief, while Shin and the Hi Shin Unit are to participate as reinforcements. The suspense is palpable: who will emerge victorious, and who is likely to face defeat? We'll have to wait and see! In the meantime, here are all the details we have on the release of Kingdom Season 5 Episode 6, and more.

Release date and where to watch

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 6 will release on Sunday, February 18th in Japan at approximately 12:00 am JST. For viewers outside of Japan, the episode will debut on Saturday, February 17th, at approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am PT. Please keep in mind however that these release times can vary according to your time zones.

Kingdom Season 5 is airing in Japan on NHK BS Premium and NHK General TV. However, it is available to stream on Crunchyroll outside of Asian territories. The anime will be available in the native Japanese language with subtitles. Dubbing may become available later depending on the anime's popularity.

Advertisement

The above tweet roughly translates to:

◥◣ ◢◤

TV Anime "#Kingdom"

⚔ 5th Series Streaming Information⚔

◢◤ ◥◣

Every Sunday, Streaming Starts!‼

⏰12:00 (Noon) ～ #Lemino

https://lemino.docomo.ne.jp/contents/Y3JpZDovL3BsYWxhLmlwdHZmLmpwL2dyb3VwL2IxMDEzYWE=?pit_git_type=SERIES

⏰13:00～ #AnimeTimes

https://amzn.to/3S7DuWf

🔽Streaming Information List🔽

https://kingdom-anime.com/onair/

📺Next Episode, Episode 6 "The Great Match of the Black Sheep," will be broadcast on NHK General on February 17th (Saturday) from 24:00~

※ Broadcast dates and times are subject to change.

Kokuyou’s Crucial Moment: what to expect in Kingdom Season 5 Episode 6

In Kingdom Season 5 Episode 6, viewers will be thrust into the heart of the conflict as the aftermath of the Zhao army's withdrawal sets the stage for intense strategic maneuvers. With Commander Keisei's arrival and the introduction of the enigmatic character Kyoukai in the previous episode, tensions are running high.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 6 will likely cover Kingdom Chapters 460 to 463, and the upcoming episode promises a rollercoaster of emotions and high-stakes action. Following Kyokai's dramatic collapse and subsequent rescue by villagers near the central hill, Kingdom Season 5 Episode 6 will delve into her determination to return to the Hi Shin Unit despite her injuries.

As the third day of war gets closer, the Hi Shin Unit will need to achieve success in breaking through Batei's army. Expect the Hi Shin Unit's arrival to cause unease among the Zhao forces, and the tide of battle to shift dramatically, as it sets the stage for Kanki to make a decisive move.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 5: A Determined Crossing recap

Covering Chapters 457 to 459 of the Kingdom manga, Kingdom Season 5 Episode 5 opens with a tense river crossing as En's squad assists Shin's unit in navigating the treacherous waters. With enemies closing in, En's fatigue becomes apparent, prompting Shin's timely intervention to repel the Zhao forces and secure the landing point. Meanwhile, Batei's realization of Shin and Ten's decoy tactics sparks a frantic retreat, allowing the Qin forces to cross the river unimpeded.

As the battle shifts to the central hill, Raido and the Zhao forces engage in a stalemate, while Maron's relentless attacks push the enemy to the brink. Kanki's lieutenant, Kuroou, faces off against the Zhao with initial success, but Kisui's unexpected arrival bolsters enemy morale, forcing Kuroou to shift to a defensive stance.

Advertisement

With Kisui's forces launching a fierce offensive, Kuroou makes the strategic decision to retreat, sparing the Qin army with heavy casualties. Kingdom Season 5 Episode 5 ends with the battlefield analysis, highlighting the complex dynamics at play as the stalemate persists on the left side, Hi Shin Unit gains ground on the right, and Kisui asserts control over the hill. Amidst the chaos, concerns for Kyokai's safety loom large as Shin plans a search party while Kyokai, severely injured, finds refuge with villagers near the central hill. Battle lines blur as the fate of the war hangs in the balance.

For more updates on how the Hi Shin Unit fares in this immense war in Kingdom Season 5, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.