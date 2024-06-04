Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The Laid-Back Camp anime continues to charm fans as the latest episode sees The Laid-Back Camp anime continues to charm fans as the latest episode sees Rin setting out on another serene camping adventure amid the blossoming spring season.

Episode 9 captured the essence of the series' blend of relaxation and exploration, and Rin's journey was interwoven with delightful encounters, heartfelt moments, and the beauty of nature. Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10 is just around the corner with more laid-back adventures, so keep reading for the release date, expected plot, and more.

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10: Release date and where to watch

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10 is set to premiere on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. For viewers worldwide, it translates to approximately 2:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT, though actual release times may vary due to time zone disparities.

The anime adheres to a weekly release pattern, so anticipate a new episode every Thursday. Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10 will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese social platforms domestically, while internationally, it will be accessible via Crunchyroll.

What to expect in Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10?

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10 will be titled ‘Chikuwa, Trains, Chiaki's Solo Camping’ and will likely see the focus shift to Chiaki, who decides to embark on a solo camping trip. This will be a significant moment for Chiaki, as she has typically camped with her friends.

The title suggests that chikuwa, a type of Japanese fish cake, will play a role in the episode. Chiaki might prepare various snacks using chikuwa, either as part of her camping meals or as a way to pass the time. Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10 may feature scenes of her cooking and enjoying these snacks.

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 9 recap

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 9 is titled Touring and Checking Out the Cherry Blossoms. The episode begins with Rin enjoying a scenic drive. As spring unfolds, Rin reminisces about her grandfather's words on the season, feeling eager for her next solo camping adventure. Upon arriving at the campsite, Rin sets up her gear and notices nearby campers' car camping, aspiring to try it herself someday.

During a stroll, Rin checks her phone while the car campers, Kotani and his female companion Ogawa, observe her from a distance, speculating about her age. Rin comes across an elaborate bridge leading to a hot spring but opts to continue her walk instead. She is perturbed by the litter she finds and decides to clean up, much to the car campers' surprise.

Kotani and Ogawa approach Rin and offer to dispose of the trash she collected in Laid-Back Camp Season 3, Episode 9. They chat at the campers' vehicle, where Kotani reveals they've been camping for a year, guided by an experienced camper. Rin shares that she is a high school student. Noticing Rin's dislike for the bitter coffee, Kotani offers her some sugar, surprising Ogawa, who also dislikes the coffee’s bitterness.

Rin bids them farewell and returns to her camp to cook and eat. Meanwhile, Sakura, Nadeshiko’s older sister, returns home and suggests a drive to see the cherry blossoms. Nadeshiko eagerly prepares sandwiches and joins Sakura. They visit Ustubunu Park, admiring the cherry blossoms and taking selfies.

They then attempt to visit Mt. Minobu to view the Shidarezakura Trees but are turned away due to full parking. Sakura suggests an alternate route to view the cherry blossoms. Nadeshiko sends photos to Rin in Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 9, who realizes it’s nearly time to depart. Rin decides to visit the campsite's hot spring.

At the hot spring, she reflects on her upcoming cherry blossom trip with Chiaki and others and thinks about Nadeshiko. Ogawa joins Rin at the hot spring, and they chat about Rin’s plans. After a final farewell to Ogawa and Kotani, Rin receives a text from Nadeshiko. Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 9 concludes with Rin leaving the hot spring, looking forward to future adventures.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the camp side adventures in Laid-Back Camp Season 3.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

