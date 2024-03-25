From Bleach’s Chad To Black Lagoon’s Roberta, Here Are Top 10 Best Latino Anime Characters

Anime, originating from Japan, has undeniably captivated audiences worldwide with its diverse characters and compelling storytelling. While Japan remains the epicenter of this artistic phenomenon, anime has transcended borders, finding a fervent following in countries all over the world. Across various anime genres, from sports dramas like Captain Tsubasa to action-packed series like Black Lagoon, Latino characters from countries such as Mexico, Argentina, and Chile enrich narratives, reflecting a rich cultural mosaic.

As anime continues to gain traction worldwide, the representation of characters from all backgrounds becomes increasingly vital, celebrating the global appeal and inclusivity of this beloved art form. Here are ten characters of Latin American origin from various anime that we think are amazing, so read on to find out.

10. Pepe Iglesias – Megalo Box

Pepe Iglesias, the Megaloboxer from Mexico nicknamed The Spider, incarnates passion and skill in the ring. His agility and sideways movements earn him his moniker, demonstrating exceptional shot techniques and the skill to ensnare opponents. Represented by Mexican sugar skulls, he is the second-ranked contender in Megalonia. Pepe's confidence is infectious, igniting the arena with his fiery taunts and electrifying performances. In the ring or out, Pepe Iglesias stands with a blend of skill, humor, and authenticity.

9. Nadie – El Cazador de la Bruja

Nadie is an eccentric witch bounty hunter from El Cazador de la Bruja. Armed with a Colt M1911 pistol, she's a sharpshooter with a quick temper, yet beneath her tough exterior lies a heart of gold. Surviving a devastating attack on her hometown in Mexico, she carries the weight of her past with stoicism, driving her to protect Ellis, the amnesiac young girl accused of murder. As the girl’s protector, she confronts danger head-on, defying adversaries and embracing her role as Ellis's guardian against all odds.

8. Scylla Io – Saint Seiya

Scylla Io, known as the Terrible Beast of the Deep, stands as one of Poseidon's Seven Marina Generals, entrusted with guarding the Mammoth Pillar in the South Pacific Ocean. Hailing from Chile, Io carries the legacy of his Chilean origins on the island of St. Felix. Io possesses a subtle elegance and confidence with his bishounen appearance, and coupled with a deep devotion to Poseidon, Scylla Io emerges as a compelling figure in the Saint Seiya universe, earning admiration for his strength, loyalty, and indomitable spirit.

7. Lala Gonzalez – School Rumble

Lala Gonzalez was born and raised in Mexico, and her journey to Yagami High School introduces viewers to her rich cultural background. She is exceptionally athletic due to her passion for Lucha Libre. Underneath her rough exterior that was molded by her wrestling persona, Lala harbors a softer side, particularly evident in her bond with Satsuki Tawaraya and her rivalry-turned-friendship with Karen Ichijo. As she navigates relationships and challenges, her authenticity and determination make her truly unforgettable.

6. Ricardo Martinez – Hajime No Ippo

Ricardo Martínez, the undefeated WBA featherweight super champion and POUND for POUND kingpin, stands as a monument to boxing greatness in Hajime No Ippo. Hailing from a lineage of mountain workers, Ricardo's journey began in the rugged terrains of Mexico. His calm yet analytical approach to each fight displays not just his physical prowess but also his unparalleled boxing intelligence. Ricardo's unmatched punching power, perfected technique, and strategic acumen make him a force to be reckoned with, earning him the monikers of Living Legend and Super Champion.

5. Rosarita Cisneros (Roberta)—Black Lagoon

Rosarita Cisneros, aka Roberta, hails from Colombia, where her Hispanic roots run deep, intertwining with a turbulent past as a former FARC guerrilla turned maid. However, her murderous history doesn’t stop Roberta's loyalty and protectiveness towards Garcia Lovelace. Fluent in Spanish, her devout Christian faith juxtaposes her bloody past with prayers for redemption. Roberta's remarkable combat prowess, enhanced strength, and proficiency with an array of weapons make her a challenging force. Yet, it's her internal conflict, between ruthless assassin and compassionate guardians that makes her truly compelling and unforgettable.

4. Michiko Malandro – Michiko & Hatchin

Mitchiko Malandro, the fiery co-protagonist of Mitchiko & Hatchin, captivates audiences with her turbulent past and indomitable spirit. As an Afro-Brazilian woman, her heritage intertwines with her tenacious personality, shaped by a tumultuous upbringing in the favelas. Despite her criminal background, Mitchiko's heart of gold shines through her coarse facade. Mitchiko's complex relationships, from her tumultuous bond with Atsuko to her fierce protectiveness of Hana, coupled with her bold fashion sense and unapologetic attitude, make her a lovable protagonist.

3. David Martinez – Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

David Martinez, the protagonist of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, was an American teenager of Latino descent. Growing up in the streets of Santo Domingo, he inherits a tough yet compassionate spirit from his mother Gloria, who instilled in him a strong work ethic to get around their financial struggles. David's evolving appearance reflects his inner growth, from a teen with a thin frame to a cyber-enhanced warrior with a heavy build. What truly makes David remarkable is his unwavering sense of honor and his willingness to protect those he cares about, even at great personal cost.

2. Yasutora Sado – Bleach

Yasutora Sado, known as Chad, is a unique blend of Mexican and Japanese heritage in Bleach. A silent man of large build, his past reflects a journey from violence to compassion, shaped by his grandfather's selfless sacrifice. Chad's commitment to protecting others, symbolized by his cherished coin, transcends mere survival instinct. His bond with Ichigo, forged through shared adversity, is profound. Whether risking his life for a friend or standing firm against adversaries, Chad's integrity and resilience shine through.

1. Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy, the charismatic captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, is the epitome of adventure and courage in the fantastical world of One Piece. In an interview with Eiichiro Oda, it was revealed that the mangaka envisioned him as Brazilian in the real world. Luffy's personality is a delightful blend of fearlessness, childlike wonder, and unwavering determination, traits that make him immensely likable. His heart is always in the right place, even if he can be a bit reckless sometimes. As he fearlessly stands against injustice and oppression, Luffy has earned both admiration and notoriety.

