Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 10 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Taiyo seems to be on the cusp of discovering the truth about his late family after following Kurogao’s message and finding a box, and fans can only wonder what secrets may be revealed in the upcoming Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 10.

Release date and where to stream Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 10

According to the official site and Twitter/X page, Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 10 is set to release on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST in Japan. For viewers outside of Asia, the simulcast will experience a slight delay. Following a 30-minute delay, fans from certain regions (excluding Asia) will have access to the episode on Disney+.

In the United States, Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 10 is exclusively available on Hulu. Meanwhile, for viewers in Southeast Asia, iQIYI offers an alternative platform to catch the latest episode. Additionally, Netflix streams the anime in Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Expected plot of Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 10

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 10 will be titled The Yozakura Family Maid/Affair. The preview suggest Taiyo and Mutsumi invited to a hotpot party at the Hinagiku headquarters to celebrate their recent mission. However, chaos will ensue as Kyoichiro, who forcefully accompanied Mutsumi, clashes with Rin, turning the headquarters into a battlefield.

Seizing an opportunity, Taiyo will sneaks away from the party and contemplates the small box he found in the hollow per Kurogao’s last message. The box supposedly contains information about Taiyo's deceased family, but he hesitates to open it in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 10, fearing the truths it might reveal.

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 9 recap

In Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 9, titled The Flower Meaning of Kuroyuri (Black Lily), Taiyo Asano interrogates Kuroyuri about his knowledge of Taiyo's family. Kuroyuri, although not obligated to answer, hints at hidden truths in the world.

Taiyo then receives a call from Sui Aoi, who informs him that the deputy prime minister has been abducted and is being live-streamed from an unknown location. The real deputy prime minister was switched with a surrogate during the chaos, and Kuroyuri's target was the deputy prime minister all along.

Sui asks Taiyo to interrogate Kuroyuri further, but Kuroyuri escapes using a bomb as a distraction. At the Yozakura mansion, Mutsumi, Nanao, and others await Taiyo’s return in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 9. Taiyo survives the blast and recalls Kuroyuri's words.

Sui reveals that Kuroyuri, now known as Kurogao, is a legendary spy believed to have died years ago. The Hinagiku allowed Kurogao to operate freely to uncover his motives. Sui assures Taiyo they can rescue the deputy prime minister and asks him to return to headquarters.

Kurogao live-streams a conversation with the deputy prime minister, revealing his identity and exposing the politician's past misdeeds, including the death of Kurogao’s daughter. Kurogao seeks vengeance but is stopped by Taiyo, who uses Yozakura Family battle techniques. Even with Kurogao’s knowledge, Taiyo manages to subdue him.

Kurogao then reveals his tragic backstory of betrayal and revenge in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 9. Taiyo and Kurogao engage in a debate about justice and revenge. Taiyo, recalling Mutsumi’s support, believes in changing reality without bloodshed.

Using his acquired spy skills and Sui Aoi’s swift movements, Taiyo turns the battle in his favor and apprehends Kurogao. Before dying from a sniper’s bullet, Kurogao hands Taiyo a message and commends his effort.

Following Kurogao’s message, Taiyo finds the location where Kurogao’s daughter is buried, though he instead discovers a box in a tree hollow in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 9.

