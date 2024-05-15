What Is The Infinity Castle In Demon Slayer? Muzan Kibutsuji's Secret Base Explored

This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime and manga

Th Infinity Castle is a pretty enigmatic structure in the Demon Slayer saga and plays a big part in making the demons of the story much stronger by hiding them. The castle is basically the secret base for the King of Demons Muzan and the Upper Moon demons and acts as their secret base of operations.

What makes this structure so powerful is the fact that it does not follow the normal rules of space and time. It can change shape and appearance too, which makes it extremely difficult for the demon slayers to track. The castle has appeared multiple times in the anime, especially after the defeat of Gyutaro and Daki.

How does the Infinity Castle work?

One of the first things to know about the Ininifty Castle is that it is the manifestation of the Biwa Demon Nakime's blood demon art. Her powers let her control everything within the walls of this castle including how space and time functions within the place. It also allws her to teleport people in and out of the structure at will.

Nakime being a devoted follower of Muzan lets him use this ever-changing structure as a hide out and base of operations. We saw him using the structure to teleport the other Upper Moons when Gyutaro and Daki were defeated. If the hashira and other demon slayers want to defeat Muzan and his subordinates in the final battle, they will have to somehow enter the castle and take control of Nakime, or destroy it.

What are the Infinity Castle’s powers?

Previously on Demon Slayer, we saw another former Upper Moon demon named Kyogai who had a similar power. The drums on his body allowed him to rotate the rooms inside his mansion without affecting him, which made it incredibly hard for the demons to track him down and defeat him and they were not able to do so until they figured out how the drums effected the rotation.

However, the Infinity Castle is much more complex and powerful than Kyogai’s mansion. The rules of the universe do not exist within the walls of the Inifnity Castle. Not only does time and space work differently within the confinements of the walls thanks to Nakime’s extraordinary abilities, but it also does not let any sunshine into the structure even when its daytime, making sure that all the demons inside are safe even when its sunny outside.

The Infinity Castle is the sanctuary of Muzan, a place whee he feels safe and in control of his surroundings, thanks to Nakime’s endless devotion. It also has dedicated spaces for some Upper Moons such as Kokushibo and Akaza was also shown to be somewhat familiar with the endless shifts within the walls.

However, the castle’s main power lies in being able to not only hide in plain sight but also have different entrances throughout the country. We saw the Wind Hahsira Sanemi and the Serpent Hashira Obanai stumble into one of the entrances deep within the forest but the structure crumbled once they tried to enter it. The absence of space and time rules means the insides of the Castle are an endless labyrinth that changes shape at every juncture and gravity inside the structure can also be manipulated by Nakime, leaving people powerless. Her ability to teleport anyone in or out, paired with the Castle’s impressive powers are surely going to play a big role during the final battle.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

