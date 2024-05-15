Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Manga Gets Anime Adaptation; DEETS

Ran Kuze’s sweet romcom series Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms is finally getting an anime adaptation. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the series announced the TV adaptation along with a teaser and a visual.

Only some of the staff was announced during the new trailer. Other details about the anime such as its release date and cast still remain unknown.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms anime details

The TV anime adaptation of Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms, written by Ran Kuze is being done by the production company SynergySP. Yoshiaki Okumura, known for his work on The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made will be directing the series.

Series composition for the upcoming anime is being done by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu while Mayumi Watanabe is in charge of character designs. Akiyuki Tateyama is composing the music for the Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms anime. Masakazu Miyake is the art director of the series with Aiko Yamagami as color designer and Tetsuya Nishimura as photography director.

What is the plot of Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms

The story of Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms revolves around a beautiful and popular second-year high school girl named Mona Kawai. Mona has everyone wrapped around her fingers with her charms but one person, the transfer student Medaka Kuroiwa, who looks at her angrily whenever she tries to talk. Mona makes it the mission of her life to make him fall in love with her, but as the story progresses, she starts to fall in love with him instead. Medaka, who is a monk-in-training, also finds it extremely hard to resist the beautiful Mona's charms.

The new teaser of the anime showed the two main characters, Mona and Medaka, though we do not yet know who will be playing them. We also saw a glimpse of some other side characters who would appear in the anime. From the looks of it, the anime is going to be a sweet and awkward romcom that tells the story of an unlikely first love.

