Naruto: Exploring The Final Words Asuma Sarutobi Whispered To Shikamaru

Some of the most beloved side characters in anime history have come from the Naruto anime and manga. This includes characters like Kakashi, who was the teacher of Team Seven and also became the Sixth Hokage, Itachi, who single-handedly sacrificed his clan to save the Hidden Leaf village, and of course, the Legendary Rock Lee, who was one of the strongest characters despite having no chakra. One of the other side characters fans love is Asuma Sarutobi, and the mystery surrounding what his final words were to his disciple, Shikamaru.

Who is Asuma Sarutobi

Just like Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura were trained in team Seven under Kakashi Hatake, the team Ten, which was composed of Shikamaru Nara, Ino Yamanaka, and Choji Akimichi, were trained by Asuma Sarutobi. He was a Jounin from the Hidden Leaf village and also the son of the third Hokage, Hiruzen.

7 years prior to the present timeline that we see in the manga and the anime, Asuma was a part of the Twelve Guardian Ninja. He was also part of the ones that convinced Hiruzen to take Kakashi away from the Anbu and make him a teacher after the death of Rin and Obito.

As a teacher, Asuma was amazing and treated all three of his disciples with love and taught them with respect. But he had a soft spot for Shikamaru as even though he was lazy, he was one of the smartest characters in the entire story and he was the only one Asuma could play Shogi with. While playing, the two of them would strategize and would name the pieces in Shogi after the people from the village. But Sarutobi never told Shikamaru who he thought was the Black King of Shogi.

What did Asuma Sarutobi say to Shikamaru before his death?

Asuma lost his life during the Akatsuki Suppression Mission. He was fatally injured by Hidan who overpowered him in the fight. Even though his students reached him before his death, it was too late for Asuma to be saved. He had some words of wisdom for Ino and Choji, and before his final breath, he whispered to Shikamaru about who the Black King of Shoji was.

Even though Asuma told this secret to Shikamaru, the viewer/reader did not know who he meant when he talked about the Black King of Shoji. A few episodes after Asuma’s death, the people from the Hidden Leaf Village returned to kill the two Akatsuki members, Kakuzu and Hidan. Both proved to be powerful opponents, especially as Hidan was immortal. But driven by the power of revenge, Shikamaru figured out a way to kill the overpowered villain. After cornering Hidan with his intellect, Shikamaru broke his body into pieces before burying all of them deep underground. That way, even if Hidan could regenerate, he will not move due to the immense pressure of the earth on the pieces.

After Hidan’s defeat, Asuma’s soul appeared in front of Shikamaru to leave him his will. Later, Shikamaru’s father, Shikaku Nara, asked him who the Black King of Shogi was when the two of them were playing the game. To which Shikamaru answered, “The children who will carry Konoha (Hidden Leaf Village) on their shoulders, they are the Black King.” Which means before his death, Asuma told his disciple that the children who are growing up in Konoha will be its most powerful protectors and allies, and they are the future of the village, thus making them the Black King. Later, Asuma’s child will be named Mirai Sarutobi, and her name means “The Future.”

