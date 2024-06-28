One Piece Chapter 1119 Spoilers Out: Double Nika Coordinated Attack On Mars As Iron Giant Reawakens; DEETS

The escape from Egghead Island appeared to be going smoothly until Mars suddenly turned to attack the Elbaf ship in the previous chapter. Fans were then astonished by the arrival of another Nika as Bonney transformed to aid Luffy.

With the upcoming chapter set to unveil more about the epic team and fans unable to contain their excitement, the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers have revealed what happens next. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Emeth, after the Hebrew word for truth. The cover story will continue Yamato’s journey, where children who despise Kaidou throw a rock at his head while he travels to Kibi.

Inside Egghead Laboratory, the chapter opens with Stussy releasing Kaku from a bubble, but Kaku, though emotional, angrily rejects her claim of their friendship. Kaku urges Stussy to leave before Lucci arrives, holding back tears as he speaks.

On the shore of Egghead, Giants cheer for Luffy and Bonney, both transformed, seeing them as symbols of hope. Saint Marcus Mars dismisses their forms as mere tricks due to Bonney's Devil Fruit power in the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers and attacks the Elbaf ship with a fire blast.

Luffy transforms into a gigantic balloon to block the fire, enduring the pain to protect the ship. Luffy grabs Mars’ wings and devises a plan to blow Mars away rather than trying to defeat him outright, as these monsters can recover quickly. Luffy asks Bonney, Sanji, and Franky to attack his balloon body.

After some initial hesitation, they comply with his request. Sanji uses Ifrit Jambe: Hell Memories, Franky uses Strong Impact Right, and Bonney uses Tokudai: Nika no Punch. Luffy combines their attacks with his Gomu Gomu no Dawn Balloon in the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers.

This attack sends Mars flying across the ocean with a flash in the sky, not unlike that of Team Rocket's episodic defeat in the Pokémon anime. With Mars gone, the Elbaf ship is ready to set sail. Luffy asks about the whereabouts of Usopp and the others, to which Sanji reports that they are late.

Atlas then informs Sanji and the others that they need to do something before leaving, mentioning York’s ability to track their movements. Just as she’s about to reveal their task, the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers shift to what is happening underwater, where the Iron Giant is sinking.

The metal robot reawakens suddenly, and the Special Den Den Mushi in charge of Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast resumes the interrupted message. Vegapunk speaks about an inherited will, hoping it reaches those swayed by the cause – however, due to the interruption, the context of his words is lost.

Various reactions around the world to Vegapunk’s message are then shown. Katakuri and others on Whole Cake Island, Vivi, and Morgans are in shock, and humorously, Gaimon and Sarfunkel remain unaware of the broadcast in the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers.

Back to Egghead Island, York informs the Five Elders that the Special Den Den Mushi uses separate circuits for transmission and memory storage, indicating that the broadcast can only be permanently stopped by destroying the device.

Ju Peter expels the Cypher Pol agents and Seraphims onto Marine battleships and starts trying to pull the Elbaf ship back by creating a vacuum with his mouth. Luffy jumps ashore and punches Ju Peter to stop him in the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers, but Warcury rushes past Luffy and heads towards the Elbaf ship.

Brogy warns of Warcury’s hard head, and the crew prepares to defend the ship. Bonney reverts to a child after her Extra-large: Nika Punch. As Warcury threatens the ship, the Iron Giant rises from the sea, remembering Joy Boy's voice from the past.

The robot referred to as Emeth by Joy Boy, punches Warcury and breaks one of his giant fangs. The One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers end with everyone in shock, particularly Dorry, Brogy, and Luffy, whose eyes sparkle with excitement at the sight of the robot.

Joy Boy’s voice echoes in Emeth’s mind, mentioning the arrival of the right time. In the editor's message, it states that ‘romance’ was on the move once more. The series will also be taking a break next week and is set to return in Weekly Shonen Jump #33/2024.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.