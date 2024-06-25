One Piece Chapter 1119: Will The Iron Giant Wake Up? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The Gorosei have begun their counterattack on the Straw Hats as they board the Elbaf ship, just as Bonney awakened to a new form through her Devil Fruit ability. With the Iron Giant seemingly reacting to this, fans can only wonder what One Piece Chapter 1119 has in store for them. Don’t miss the chapter as it drops and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

One Piece Chapter 1119: Release date and where to read

MANGAPlus has announced that One Piece Chapter 1119 will be released on Monday, July 1, at 12 am JST. The release time may vary by time zone, and some fans may be able to read the chapter as early as June 30, 2024.

Fans can access One Piece Chapter 1119 on Shuesha official platforms such as Viz Media's website, MANGAPlus, and Shonen Jump+ app, with Viz Media and MANGAPlus offering free access and Shonen Jump+ requiring a subscription for full content.

Expected plot of One Piece Chapter 1119

In One Piece Chapter 1119, fans can expect some intense action scenes as Luffy and Bonney, both in their Nika forms, confront Saint Marcus Mars. The clash is likely to escalate as the true extent of their combined powers comes to light.

Meanwhile, the Five Elders will continue their pursuit of the remaining Vegapunks, Lilith, and Atlas, One Piece Chapter 1119. Meanwhile, the Ancient Giant Robot will likely reawaken and have Dr. Vegapunk's interrupted broadcast resume.

One Piece Chapter 1118 recap

In One Piece Chapter 1118, titled The Most Free, the Iron Giant plunges into the sea while a fragment of Dr. Vegapunk's message momentarily cuts through before going silent. As it sinks, the Iron Giant laments Joy Boy's absence, yearning to see him again. Across the world, people react with confusion to the abrupt end of the transmission and the apparent death of Dr. Vegapunk.

Some speculate the World Government eliminated him due to his confessed sins, while others believe Luffy, reported to be holding him hostage, is responsible. Back on Egghead Island, the Five Elders ask York about the remaining Vegapunks. York informs them that only Lilith and Atlas are still functioning and connected to Punk Records.

She reveals their locations, prompting the Elders to plan their elimination, saying that Punk Records will persist and grow with York alone. As the giants prepare to set sail, Dorry, Brogy, and Luffy arrive at the coast and board their ship in One Piece Chapter 1118.

The Marines attempt to stop them, but Bonney uses her powers to transform Vice Admirals Doll, Bluegrass, and Bluegrass' Sea Beast Weapon into children, mocking them for their helplessness. Sanji contacts Nami, who informs him that they are ready to jump off the clouds but might need his assistance if they can't reach the water.

Sanji assures her he will save her, Robin, and Lilith, jokingly letting the men fend for themselves, much to Usopp's dismay in One Piece Chapter 1118. Saint Marcus Mars attacks the ship, setting it ablaze despite the giants' efforts to shield themselves. He declares that none will escape. Luffy, after replenishing his strength with the giants' food, reactivates his Gear 5 form.

He then asks Bonney for assistance. Although initially hesitant due to the Elders' power, Bonney recalls Luffy's earlier statement about Gear 5 being his form of ultimate freedom. Seemingly inspired, she uses her Devil Fruit powers to transform.

She turns into her version of Nika with the move ‘Distortion Future: Future Where I’m The Most Free.’ One Piece Chapter 1118 ends with the Five Elders sensing both Luffy and Bonney's transformations and preparing to act. Meanwhile, the sinking Iron Giant also seems to react to their presence.

For more updates on the One Piece manga and others from the animeverse, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

