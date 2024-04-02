One Piece: What Are Prime Garp's Power? Series Game Finally REVEALS

Garp is considered to be one of the legendary characters of the One Piece characters. From loyalty to honesty and justice, these are the character traits that Prime Garp has been associated with. However, the one secret that has been kept pretty well in the world of OP is the powers of Prime Garp. Turns out, fans finally know what the powers of Prime Garp are in the series. Here is what this character is capable of!

Prime Garp's Powers in Pirate Warriors 4

To the surprise of the fans, the first glimpse of the powers of Garp comes neither from the anime nor from the manga. Instead, this showcase of strength is first shown in One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Game. Here, fans see that his powers are rooted in the mastery of Haki. His abilities include unleashing devastating Haki-infused attacks such as the Haki Blast and Galaxy Impact.

In addition to this, the game also includes the visuals of the techniques like Galaxy Divide and Blue Hole. Not only this, it seems that Prime Garp's powers extend beyond mere physical strength.

Fans React to Prime Garp's Power

After coming to know of the powers of One Piece's Garp, the fans of the series went gaga over Twitter, now X. One fan went on to say 'The way Garp can emit a Haki blast from his fist is sooooo broken.'

At last, the revealing powers of Garp have certainly worked in favor of One Piece. But the fans are surely looking forward to watching the same scenes get replicated in the anime and manga as well. It will be interesting to see what the series brings to the table in the future. At last, all relevant updates will be added to this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

