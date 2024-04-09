Sakamoto Days Chapter 162: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More About The Action Comedy Manga

With Amane threatened by Osaragi and Shishiba wounded, fans can only wonder what will happen next. The last chapter left fans on a cliffhanger with mentions of Akao Rion, hinting at her imminent return to the forefront of the manga's storyline.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 162: release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 162 is set to be released on Sunday, April 14th, at around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The exact timing may vary due to differences in time zones, but readers can anticipate the chapter to be released around this time.

Sakamoto Days can be accessed through various online platforms, such as Viz Media in the US and Canada, while Shueisha’s MangaPlus platform also offers access to new chapters. Additionally, Shonen Jump provides another avenue for readers to dive into the latest chapter of this action-packed series.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 162

Sakamoto Days Chapter 162 might see further revelations about Shishiba's past and his connection to Satoru's death as he lays dying. However, with Osaragi's sudden appearance and accusation against Amane, it is more likely a confrontation will occur between the two before that can happen.

On the other hand, Nagumo and Slur's conversation in the museum vault may shed light on Sakamoto's mysterious background and his ties to Nagumo. As Slur appeared with a face similar to Akao Rion, it is possible that more information about her will be revealed in Sakamoto Days Chapter 162.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 161 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 161 picks up where the previous chapter left off, where Shishiba drops the bombshell on Amane that he's the one who killed his father, Satoru. He explains that he was assigned the task but refuses to divulge why Satoru was targeted. A heated argument ensues between the two. Amane insists that he doesn’t blame him because he understands what assassins do, but that Shishiba owed him an explanation at the very least.

As they clash verbally, Shishiba recalls an emotional memory involving Satoru, understanding why the later never told him too much information. However, their conversation is interrupted when Carolina launches an attack on Amane. Surprisingly, Shishiba shields him, which makes Amane raise questions about his true intentions.

After a brief confrontation, Carolina threatens both Amane and Shishiba with a gruesome fate. Amane grapples with the decision to abandon Shishiba or stand by his side. Suddenly, Kumanomi emerges, adding to the chaos. But the situation takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious buzzsaw enters the fray, catching everyone off guard.

Carolina suspects someone is hiding nearby, leading to a frantic search. In a surprising twist, Kumanomi falls into a trap and is incapacitated. From the shadows below, Osaragi makes her presence known as she approaches the wounded Shishiba, urging him to hang on and promising to return. Her attention then shifts to Amane, whom she accuses of harming Shishiba.

Meanwhile, in the storage vault below the museum, Nagumo and Slur are confronting one another. Slur makes cryptic remarks about Nagumo and as Sakamoto Days Chapter 161 concludes, Nagumo makes a startled expression while mentioning Akao’s name.

