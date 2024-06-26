Sakamoto Days Chapter 172: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Just as Sakamoto decides not to give up on the shop and get rid of the JAA, Uzuki has resurfaced to throw a wrench in his plans. With things seemingly harder than ever, fans can only wonder what's in store for the retired assassin and his family.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 is just around the corner with more about Sakamoto’s plan to take over the JAA, so don’t miss the chapter as it drops, and keep reading to find out about the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 172: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 is set to launch in Japan on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can expect it to be available on Sunday, June 30, although the exact timing might differ based on their time zones.

For fans who wish to read the upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 172, the manga will be available online on Shueisha’s official platforms, such as Viz Media's official website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Sakamoto Days Chapter 172

Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 will likely see Sakamoto and Shin analyze Uzuki's recent actions and his plan moving forward. Sakamoto will then explain his plan on how to achieve his goals of turning their shop into a national chain and taking over the JAA.

Meanwhile, Slur and his gang will likely be seen engaging in fierce battles against various assassins and possibly encounter the Order members in Sakamoto Days Chapter 172. Additionally, we may have more information about Oki, Tanabata, or Torres revealed.

Advertisement

Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 171, titled Belonging, begins with Sakamoto gazing thoughtfully at his family’s shop, pondering if his presence there is still safe for his family. Understanding his concerns, Nagumo suggests that for Sakamoto to survive, he must either kill Uzuki or dismantle the JAA.

Distraught, Sakamoto takes a walk and is attacked by two men who attempt to kill him. He swiftly defeats them, expressing his desire for a peaceful life, lamenting that it all began because Akao placed a bounty on his head.

Determined to talk to his wife, Aoi, Sakamoto heads to the shop but hides behind a shelf, unsure how to approach her. Just then, another man spots Sakamoto, though he is quickly subdued. Overhearing Aoi, Sakamoto mistakenly believes she might be contemplating divorce in Sakamoto Days Chapter 171.

Listening further, he realizes Aoi is worried about the store's future due to a lack of customers, driven away by the influx of assassins, and increased competition from new stores. Sakamoto bursts out and talks to her. She explains her desire to keep the store open despite the challenges, as it holds sentimental value and represents their hard work.

Advertisement

A flashback reveals Aoi and Sakamoto exploring the rundown place that would become their shop, with Aoi suggesting they transform it into a store. Back in the present, Sakamoto is resolute about not losing the shop in Sakamoto Days Chapter 171.

He regroups with Shin and others, using the store's computer to gather information about the JAA's branches. Sakamoto boldly declares his plan to take over the JAA and turn their local shop into a national chain. Shin and Heisuke express doubts about this ambitious idea.

Before Sakamoto can elaborate, a news broadcast reports a terrorist attack on a JAA-owned weapons factory, attributing it to Uzuki and his cronies, who seem to be gearing up for a significant battle. Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 concludes with the scene of Uzuki and his followers near a burning building.

For more updates on the Sakamoto Days manga and others from the animeverse, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.