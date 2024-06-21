Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 Spoilers OUT: Aoi Reunites With Her Husband As Slur Resurfaces; Discover More

In the last chapter, Oki mistook Sakamoto for his wife and interrogated him. After a tense encounter that occurred due to Shin's disguise disappearing, the trio quickly escaped from the Order members. Upon returning home, Sakamoto discovered his birthday cake for Hana smashed, which brought him to tears.

This led Sakamoto to start questioning if his presence could endanger his family. For fans wondering what happens next, here are all the Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 spoilers we’ve found online.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 spoilers

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will either be titled Location or Where One Belongs (ibasho). The chapter begins with Sakamoto standing pensively in front of his store, clearly deeply troubled.

Observing Sakamoto's distress, Nagumo reminds him that he had warned about the risks and suggests that Sakamoto could have avoided the situation by quitting earlier. This comment infuriates Sakamoto, who retorts that Nagumo has no right to criticize anyone.

As they continue their conversation, Sakamoto contemplates staying away from the store to keep his family safe. Nagumo surprisingly agrees, pointing out that they are now wanted criminals accused of aiding Slur in the terrorist attack. Sakamoto is torn in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 spoilers and asks Nagumo for advice on what to do next.

Nagumo offers two drastic options: either kill Slur and prove their innocence to the JAA or destroy the entire JAA organization. He also notes that both options come with the high risk of them possibly dying in the process. Sakamoto, seeking solace, goes for a walk but is suddenly attacked by two random JAA assailants.

He defeats them without batting an eye and thinks about his current predicament. He realizes that the bounty on his head, placed by Akao even after her death, continues to make his life difficult. Deciding to visit Aoi at the store in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 spoilers, he is unsure what to say and hides when he overhears Aoi talking about a ‘serious matter they need to discuss.’

Another random assassin recognizes Sakamoto and tries to attack him, but Sakamoto swiftly subdues the assassin. He mistakenly believes Aoi is planning to discuss divorce, but she mentions the store's financial struggles instead. She reveals that if their business continues to bleed money, they might have to shut it down permanently.

This idea seems to surprise Sakamoto in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 spoilers, and he abruptly steps out to talk to Aoi and questions what she means. Aoi explains that the presence of assassins is scaring away customers, severely impacting their business. Moreover, new stores near the station are increasing competition.

Sakamoto suggests they could use this opportunity to move to a safer location, but Aoi insists she doesn't want to leave the store. It holds sentimental value as their first property and is filled with memories. The spoilers then shift to a flashback, where Aoi asks Sakamoto if he has failed another job interview.

He admits that he doesn't fit into the ‘normal world.’ Aoi reassures him in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 spoilers but is visibly worried. She then proposes turning their house into a store, creating a place where Sakamoto can feel at home. The following panels depict the construction of the store, with Shin, Lu, and Heisuke eventually becoming part of their small community.

Sakamoto, touched by these memories, thanks Aoi and promises that they won't leave the store as it is proof of their shared journey. He then heads back to Granny Miya's clinic and immediately begins planning. He asks Shin about the number of JAA facilities, and Wutang informs him there are 37 in Japan and four abroad.

Sakamoto, now resolute, declares his new plan: to take over the JAA and transform Sakamoto's Store into a nationwide chain. Shin is taken aback, questioning Sakamoto's sanity after their recent battles with the Order. The others also express doubts in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 spoilers, thinking it's a terrible idea. However, Sakamoto is determined to explain his strategy.

Before he can elaborate, a news broadcast interrupts them, reporting on Slur's terrorist attack on a JAA weapons facility, indicating that the battle is ongoing. The final scene of the Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 spoilers shows Slur atop a building, still using the persona of Takamura.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the Sakamoto Days manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

