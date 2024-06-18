Sakamoto Days Chapter 171: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Sakamoto, Shin, and Nagumo managed to safely escape from Oki, Shishiba, Osaragi, and the new Order members. Fans hoped to see them reunite with Aoi and Hana for Hana’s birthday. However, the cake Sakamoto had bought was destroyed, and he missed meeting his daughter last chapter.

Fans now wonder about his cryptic words at the end of the chapter could mean. Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 171, and keep reading for the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Sakamoto Days chapter 171: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 will release in Japan on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can anticipate its availability on Sunday, June 23, although the exact timing may vary depending on their respective time zones.

To read Sakamoto Days Chapter 171 as it drops, readers have multiple official platforms to choose from. They can access the latest chapter on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or use the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Sakamoto Days chapter 171

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 171, Sakamoto will likely be seen struggling with the harsh realization that his presence endangers his family. Instead of completely distancing himself and becoming a fugitive, he might seek a more strategic solution.

Sakamoto may be seen reevaluating his strategies in Sakamoto Days Chapter 171, fortifying his resolve to protect his loved ones while confronting the escalating threats from the Order and its new recruits. There is also a possibility that he could consider forming an alliance with Uzuki to challenge the Order.

Advertisement

Sakamoto Days Chapter 170 recap

Titled Cake, Sakamoto Days Chapter 170 begins with Oki recognizing Sakamoto's wife, who is actually Sakamoto in disguise. Oki questions her about Sakamoto's location, but Sakamoto, pretending to be Aoi and claims they are not close and she doesn't know his whereabouts.

Torres suggests kidnapping her to lure Sakamoto out, but Oki firmly rejects this, adhering to the Order's rule against harming civilians. Suddenly, Shin's disguise fails, revealing his true identity. Torres appears behind him, prompting Nagumo to ditch his own disguise and knee Torres, allowing Sakamoto to pull Shin away.

Kamihate considers sniping them, but Oki advises against it, opting instead to rely on Tanabata in Sakamoto Days Chapter 170. Tanabata uses his electric guitar to send sound waves through the sewer, causing a cover to hit Sakamoto in the face.

He then lodges his guitar’s aux into Sakamoto's skin, delivering another sound attack that shakes Sakamoto internally. Despite being nearly paralyzed, Sakamoto's primary concern is protecting Hana's cake. As Kamihate and Osaragi flank Sakamoto, Shin steps in, using his telepathic power to stop them in their tracks.

Advertisement

The trio manages to escape, with Oki deciding against a pursuit to avoid unplanned battles that could lead to accidents. During their escape, Shin explains to Sakamoto and Nagumo that he can now temporarily rewire his enemies' thoughts in Sakamoto Days Chapter 170.

Nagumo teases him, suggesting that such a convenient power must have side effects, such as losing a year of life with each use. Upon reaching Sakamoto's place, they discover that the cake meant for Hana is ruined. Sakamoto, feeling defeated, realizes he cannot present the cake to her, so Nagumo ends up eating it.

Reflecting on the recent events in Sakamoto Days Chapter 170, Sakamoto comes to a somber realization: while he has been fighting to protect his family, his presence now poses a danger to them. He concludes that to truly protect what he loves, he may need to distance himself from them.

For more details on Sakamoto’s decision in the Sakamoto Days manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.