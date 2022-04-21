Looking for an anime series to spice up your days? This might just be your lucky day. We have lined up 12 of the best anime series of all time. Now for a friendly disclaimer, your favourites might have slipped away from our compilation but worry not, our validation is not everything. When it comes to great anime, we have had a long list to sift through.

Whether it be a good-old Shonen or the newest Shoujo series, our list is here to treat you to all the greats. Though dominated by the OG bests, our checklist is one for the connoisseurs and the newbies alike. Skipping the ones who are known by most like Naruto (can't skip this if want to be revered as a master), Bleach (a personal favourite), My Hero Academia (a must-watch for Shonen enthusiasts) and many more that if we start naming them all here, it can very well be a list on its own.

For those unversed, yes anime is animation but do not make the mistake of ever overlapping it with cartoons. Anime is mostly known for its Japanese origin and exceptional storylines. If it was up to an Otaku (a person who has an intense interest in anime or manga), they would definitely say that anime is the greatest form of cinema ever. With its engaging screenplays and artful animation, anime has indeed taken over the world.

Check out our list of the 12 best anime series of all time below:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Adapted by the original Fullmetal Alchemist manga series by Hiromu Arakawa, this anime is the second in line after the 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist series. A good choice for manga to anime switchers, this series is a rather faithful adaptation that directly follows the storyline of the manga, unlike the first edition. A series of 64 episodes, it is completed which means no waiting for new episodes, absolutely binge-able. A classic shonen, the plot follows brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric who go on a quest for the Philosopher's Stone in the hopes of resurrecting their bodies, which were lost when they attempted to revive their mother using alchemy. Edward, who has only lost limbs, serves in the State Military, which allows him to continue his hunt for his brother, whose soul is bound to the earth by a suit of armour. But Edward and Alphonse aren't the only ones on the lookout for the magical stone. As they look for answers, they discover a conspiracy to transmute the country for motives they cannot comprehend.

Dragon Ball Z

A treat from our childhood, Dragon Ball Z is the second edition in the Dragon Ball franchise. The story chronicles the adventures of a Saiyan Son Goku who wants to be the strongest in the world. The series is based on Akira Toriyama's manga Dragon Ball. The series picks up 5 years after the first anime edition with Goku now a young adult and a father to his son Gohan. This edition of the series specifically grew immensely popular with its fiery arcs and Goku reaching newer heights with his strength and determination alongside fan favourite characters like Vegeta, Gohan, Picollo and more.

Monster

A far reach from the Shonen market, this Naoki Urasawa created anime series is one of the greatest in the genre of crime-thriller. From start to finish, Dr Kenzo Tenma's journey from acclaimed brain surgeon to discredited murder suspect on the run, and his frantic quest for the man who framed him, is a gripping drama, leaping from one edge of Europe to the next in a lethal battle of wills. A greatly paced anime series, it is never too slow or too hasty in its progression. A great watch for thrill lovers.

Code Geass

Another classic pick, the anime's full title is Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. The storyline follows the exiled prince Lelouch vi Britannia, who gets the "power of absolute obedience" from a mysterious woman named C.C. in an alternate time. He leads an uprising against the sovereignty of the Holy Britannian Empire, leading a series of mecha fights, using this supernatural power known as Geass. Many dub the series as the best of all time for its close to perfection character development and enigmatic storyline.

Death Note

One of the most, if not the most, popular series of all time. Death Note is everything you want plus more. With a bizarre plot and an even crazier protagonist that we all love to hate but secretly cheer for, the series is one of the greatest of them all. Authored by Tsugumi Ohba, The plot revolves around Light Yagami, an adolescent genius who encounters a mysterious notebook referred to as the "Death Note," which once belonged to the Shinigami Ryuk and grants the user the superhuman ability to kill anybody whose name is inscribed in its pages. The series follows Light's subsequent attempts, under the alias of a god-like vigilante named "Kira," to employ the Death Note to undertake a global massacre of individuals he deems immoral in order to create a crime-free society, as well as the attempts of an elite Japanese police task force led by elusive detective L to apprehend him. The series not only has great characters, a superior storyline and exceptional art, a personal favourite from the anime is its rock numbers.

Gintama

Time for some comedy, if you are in the mood for some good-old comedy anime series the Gintama is definitely in your alley. A Hideaki Sorachi adaptation, the series has a long list of episodes more than 300. The tale follows the lives of samurai Gintoki Sakata, who operates as a freelancer alongside his pals Shinpachi Shimura and Kagura to afford the monthly rent in Edo, which has been captured by aliens known as Amanto. An absolutely hilarious anime series, this one is for anyone who needs a laugh.

Attack on Titan

Another hit, AOT had to end up on this list. Humans found sanctuary behind giant walls that halted the goliaths in their tracks when man-eating Titans first came 100 years ago. When a colossal Titan crashes through the walls, causing a flood of titans towards what became the humans' protected zone, their long-held safety is jeopardised. During the chaos that ensues, young boy Eren Jaeger witnesses one of the Titans eat his mother, prompting him to vow to kill every Titan. He enlists the aid of several survivors, and so this group becomes humanity's final chance to prevent extermination at the clutches of the creatures. Created by Hajime Isayama, the series has been all the buzz lately with its new seasons out fans just can't get enough of the series. A contemplative commentary on will, destiny, war, pain and loss, the series is no doubt one of the greatest in the game.

Haikyuu!!

Steering into the sports Shonen lane, this anime series is the conqueror of many hearts. Written and illustrated by mangaka Haruichi Furudate, the series follows Shouyou Hinata who has been enthralled by the dynamic nature of volleyball since witnessing the "Little Giant" and his incredible skills on the court. He longs to show that, in the midst of his overwhelming will and resilience, his short stature is no longer an impediment. Hinata believes he is one step closer to his aim of becoming a professional volleyball player when he joins Karasuno High School, the Little Giant's alma mater. Despite the fact that the school is only a shell of its former greatness, Hinata's faith in the institution is unshaken until he discovers that Tobio Kageyama, the prodigy who crushed Hinata's junior high volleyball team in a humiliating defeat, is now a teammate.

Kaichou wa Maid-sama!

One of the best Shoujo animes out there, this is just for the ones looking for a good. A slice of life bliss, the anime revolves around Misaki, the student president, who has a distinct personality that the other students are unaware of. This tough-talking, no-nonsense gal works part-time at a maid cafe. Takumi, a popular man in school, discovers her secret quickly.

Sket Dance

Another slice-of-lifer, though not a Shoujo anime, the series is not that popular among the netizens. Although not popularly mentioned, this series is absolutely a must-watch. A great blend of comedy, trauma, healing and friendship, the story is about the SKET Brigade, a special group at Kaimei High School that is dedicated to helping others. Kazuyoshi "Switch" Usui, a tech-savvy otaku who communicates using speech synthesis software, is the group's wits, while Hime "Himeko" Onizuka, the hockey stick-wielding gal originally known as "Onihime," (demon princess) provides the muscle. Finally, their boss is Yuusuke "Bossun" Fujisaki, whose latent ability is elicited by his eyewear, allowing him to conjure the amazing power of extreme concentration. However, the majority of the students just identify them as the odd-jobs club. Most of their time is spent lounging off in the clubroom, but when something needs to be done, they go above and beyond to help others—usually in honest but unintentionally humorous ways. The SKET Brigade does everything they can to provide help, friendliness, support, and solutions to any student who is insane enough to ask for it.

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma

Another comedy with its base in culinary finesse, Food Wars is for all viewers who are all looking for true satisfaction. Though the anime has its bizarre moments, it is largely based on food and all things culinary with a dash of emotion added to the blend. For as long as he can remember, Souma Yukihira has been cooking alongside his father Jouichirou. He spent years as a sous chef in his father's restaurant honing his culinary skills and inventing new meals to wow their patrons. He intends to one day surpass his father's expertise and take over the restaurant, but he is taken aback when he learns that Jouichirou is closing the shop to pursue a job in New York. Rather than following in his father's footsteps, Souma enrols at the exclusive Tootsuki Culinary Academy, where only ten percent of students graduate. The school is known for its "Shokugeki," which are intensive cooking competitions amongst students that are frequently used to settle disagreements and conflicts. The academy's punishing curriculum and hypercompetitive school community await the budding chef, who must manage to traverse the perilous atmosphere if he hopes to realise his ambitions. Is talent, however, enough to propel him to the top?

Mob Psycho 100

Made by One Punch Man creator, the series is yet another masterpiece from ONE. A parody of over-the-top Shonen mangas, Mob Psycho 100 follows Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, an eighth-grader, who has tapped into an innate wellspring of psychic ability at an early age. When he sees the inherent danger in his abilities, however, the power rapidly becomes a burden. Mob's only current use for his ability, which he has chosen to suppress, is to amaze his longtime love interest, Tsubomi, who quickly grows tired of the same tricks. To gain control over his abilities, Mob enlists the help of Arataka Reigen, a scam artist who claims to be a psychic and exploits Mob's abilities for profit. However, his psychic energy is only the edge of the ocean; if his huge potential and unbridled emotions go mad, a global catastrophe will occur, rendering him entirely unrecognisable. The likelihood of Mob exploding is increasing, and attempting to prevent it is futile.

