Solo Leveling Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Sung Jinwoo has just battled his most fearsome opponent yet and emerged victorious, however, he is now back up against a wall as the knight monsters surround him. Exhausted and unable to use healing potions, Jinwoo must get out of this daunting ordeal with his life in Solo Leveling Episode 12.

Being the first season’s finale, Solo Leveling Episode 12 is going to be an epic episode of incredible battles and revelations. With the release just around the corner, ensure you don’t miss it and keep reading to find out the release date, where to stream it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

Solo Leveling Episode 12: release date and where to stream

Solo Leveling Season 1 Episode 12, the season finale, will premiere on Saturday, March 30th, at approximately 10:00 am GMT / 2:00 am PT / 4:00 am CT. Viewers can catch the episode airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other social channels. For international audiences, the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll outside of Asian territories. Keep an eye out as the episode's exact release time will vary slightly depending on your time zone.

Expected plot of Solo Leveling Episode 12

Building on the intense action and gripping storyline of Episode 11, fans can anticipate Solo Leveling Episode 12 to deliver an even more exhilarating experience. With the upcoming episode titled Arise, it is sure to unveil one of the most anticipated moments in the series, namely Jinwoo acquiring a new power and uttering his iconic catchphrase.

As the season finale, viewers can expect a culmination of the plot threads, intense battles, and significant character development, promising a thrilling and satisfying conclusion to Season 1 of Solo Leveling, alongside – what we hope – will be an announcement for Season 2.

Solo Leveling Episode 11 recap

Solo Leveling Episode 11 was titled A Knight Who Defends an Empty Throne featured an incredible battle against a deadly foe. The episode opens with Jinwoo visiting a location and accepting his job-change quest task. Suddenly, a purple portal appears, and Jinwoo enters it. Meanwhile, Yoo and his father dine with Sung Jinwoo, Yoo's brother. Sung Jinwoo discusses his recruitment plans for S-Rank hunters and warns Yoo not to interfere. Inside the dungeon, Jinwoo finds himself unable to use healing items. He encounters knights, using his skills to defeat them. Back in the real world, Sung Jinwoo confronts Yoo about his plans. Jinwoo faces increasing numbers of enemies, each utilizing skills from his past encounters.

Meanwhile, Guildmaster Choi meets with Cha-Hae In and other hunters. Jinwoo continues battling, realizing the enemies are weaker versions of past foes. He faces a red knight named Igris, whose strength overwhelms him. Jinwoo increases his speed stat but struggles against Igris's power.

In another scene, Woo visits Chairman Go, and Choi prepares for an operation on Jeju Island. Jinwoo fights Igris in Solo Leveling Episode 11, ultimately defeating him with a decisive blow. However, more enemies appear, and Jinwoo faces an endless onslaught. He fights bravely but realizes his limitations as the episode ends with him surrounded by knights.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Sung Jinwoo's exploits in Solo Leveling.