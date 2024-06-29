Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 14 Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Holo and Lawrence shared some very adorable moments together in the last episode when Holo fell ill from exhaustion, and fans cannot wait for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 14 for more. Don’t miss the episode as it comes out, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 14 release date and where to stream

As per the official announcement, Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 14 will be released on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Fans can watch it internationally on Monday, July 1, around 4:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT. Keep in mind that release times may differ based on your time zone.

Viewers in Japan can catch the episode on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, AT-X, and other leading networks. Additionally, global fans can stream Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 14 on Crunchyroll, typically available shortly after its Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot of Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 14

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 14 is titled New Town and Nostalgic Feeling. The episode will likely mirror the original series’ Season 2 Episode 1, so fans can expect to see Lawrence and Holo continue their journey to Kumersun, bantering along the way. As they enter the pagan territory, Lawrence will provide Holo with feathers to respect local customs, disguising her as a nun.

Advertisement

They will then encounter the fishmonger Amati in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 14. Amati will quickly become enamored with Holo and help them find good lodgings. Kumersun will be hosting a pagan festival and winter market, and fans can look forward to seeing Holo overindulging in food and wine, resulting in a hangover.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13 recap

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13 is titled Supper of Three and Afternoon of Two. Lawrence, Nora, and Holo celebrate their recent achievements and discuss various topics. Holo then suddenly collapses despite assuring them she is fine.

This leads to a dream sequence where Holo remembers her monotonous life in the wheat fields and how traveling with Lawrence has brought excitement and joy, contrasting her previous experiences with humans. Holo later awakens to find herself in bed, remembering that Lawrence brought her there.

Advertisement

She thinks about her insecurities and Lawrence's absence from her side. When Lawrence arrives in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13, he inquires why she didn't mention feeling unwell. Holo apologizes, attributing her collapse to exhaustion.

Lawrence checks her temperature, only to find out that the wolf goddess had a fever. He advises her to avoid meat and promises to make porridge. Holo smiles under the sheets as Lawrence caresses her head. Lawrence later brings Holo diluted apple wine, explaining its benefits based on his research. Although unimpressed by the taste, Holo becomes intrigued by the dishes Lawrence mentions.

Pretending to be sick again, Holo ensures Lawrence will prepare the promised porridge, then falls asleep. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13 then enters another dream sequence, where she reflects on her divine status and people's perceptions, noting Lawrence's unique treatment of her.

Upon awakening, Lawrence promises to make sheep milk, referencing Nora's skills, which angers Holo. Lawrence questions Holo's hostility towards Nora, but she offers a vague response. Lawrence leaves to prepare the porridge, returning with Nora, much to Holo's displeasure.

Advertisement

Holo questions Nora about guiding sheep, leading to a humorous exchange. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13 concludes with a flash-forward to Holo narrating the tale to a toddler.

For more updates on Holo and Lawrence’s budding romance in the Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.