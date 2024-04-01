A Condition Called Love Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

A Condition Called Love episode 1 is set to premiere on April 4, 2024, on TBS and its affiliated channels. The anime, an adaptation of the original manga series by Megumi Morino, will be available for international viewers on Crunchyroll and Netflix with English subtitles. Produced by East Fish Studio, the anime will bring iconic characters to life and focus on the chemistry between Hotaru and Saki. Fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere.

A Condition Called Love release date and where to watch

A Condition Called Love is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Megumi Morino. It started serialization in Kodansha's magazine Dessert in December 2017. As of November 2023, 14 tankōbon volumes have been released. An anime television series adaptation produced by East Fish Studio is set to premiere in April 2024.

According to the anime's official website, A Condition Called Love episode 1 is slated to release on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST in Japan. The upcoming anime will release at the following times in the corresponding time zones;

Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, April 4 - 7:56 am

Central Standard Time Thursday, April 4 - 9:56 am

Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, April 4 - 10:56 am

Brazil Standard Time Thursday, April 4 - 11:56 pm

British Summer Time Thursday, April 4 - 3:56 pm

Central European Summer Time Thursday, April 4 - 4:56 pm

Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 4 - 8:26 pm

Philippines Standard Time Thursday, April 4 - 10:56 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, April 5 - 1:26 am

Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream A Condition Called Love for anime fans outside Japan, including those in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent, and a few Asian countries can also watch the series. Besides Crunchyroll, fans from a few Asian countries can stream the series on Netflix.

The manga series was a nominee for the 64th Shogakukan Manga Awards in the shōjo category. It was also the runner-up for the ninth An An manga award. In 2018, employees of one of the largest Japanese bookstores ranked the series as the tenth best manga of 2018.

The series ranked fifteenth in the 2020 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook's top manga for female readers.Also in 2020, it was nominated for the Kodansha Manga Award in the shōjo category. In 2021, it won the Kodansha Manga Award in the shōjo category.

Plot and cast of the anime

The story of the anime revolves around Hotaru, a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way.

A Condition Called Love episode 1 will introduce the main cast, including Saki Hananoi and Hotaru Hinase, and sets the tone for the series. The episode will reveal Hotaru's condition, which prevents her from understanding complex love emotions. However, after meeting Saki, she discovers a new side of herself. The episode also features other supporting characters who become pivotal to the central story, setting the tone for the rest of the series.

Following are the cast of the anime;

Kana Hanazawa as Hotaru Hinase

Chiaki Kobayashi as Saki Hananoi

Yurika Kubo as Hibiki "Kyō-chan" Asami

Maaya Sakamoto as Tsukiha "Shibamū" Shibamura

Ryōhei Kimura as Sōhei Yao

Ryota Ohsaka as Keigo Kurata

Tomoe Makino is directing the anime at East Fish Studio. Hitomi Amamiya is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Akiko Satō is designing the characters. yamazo is composing the music. Sexy Zone will perform the anime's opening theme song Kimi no Sei. Danish-Japanese artist Mina Okabe's Every Second will be the anime's ending theme song.

