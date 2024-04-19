That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Adds Complete cast; Everything to Know
Crunchyroll has revealed the voice cast for anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, based on Fuse and Mitz Vah's light novel. The story follows Satoru Mikami, a murdered salaryman reincarnated as a slime.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, also known as Regarding Reincarnated to Slime and by the contraction TenSura, is a Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Fuse, and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The story follows Satoru Mikami, a salaryman who is murdered and then reincarnated in a sword and sorcery world as a titular slime, who goes on to gather allies to build his own nation of monsters.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 reveals complete cast
On Thursday, 18th April, Crunchyroll announced that it is streaming the English dubs for the third seasons of Laid-Back Camp and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Both casts feature returning members.
The dub cast for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime includes:
- Brittney Karbowski as Rimuru
- Mallorie Rodak as Raphael
- Chris Rager as Veldora
- Michelle Rojas as Shion
- Kent Williams as Rigurd
- Megan Shipman as Haruna
- Daman Mills as Diablo
- David Matranga as Youm
- Kristen McGuire as Milim
- Nazeeh Tarsha as Grucius
- Jad Saxton as Ramiris
- Morgan Lauré as Beretta
- Jamie Marchi as Treyni
- Anthony Bowling as Guy
- Kara Edwards as Mizeri
- Jarrod Greene as Daggrull
- Dallas Reid as Deeno
- Christopher Wehkamp as Leon
- Doug Jackson as Edomalis
- Matt Shipman as Shogo (Razen)
- Ben Phillips as Reyheim
- June Yoon as Muller
- Frank Todaro as Carlos
Austin Sisk is the voice director, and Christopher R. Sabat is the producer. Alex Mai is handling the script adaptation. Dane Butler is the mixer, and Austin Sisk is the engineer.
The third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime television anime premiered on April 5 in the Friday Anime Night programming block on the NTV channel and 29 affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
A brief about That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
The story revolves around Satoru Mikami, an ordinary 37-year-old corporate worker living in Tokyo. He is almost content with his monotonous life, despite the fact that he doesn't have a girlfriend. During a casual encounter with his colleague, an assailant pops out of nowhere and stabs him. While succumbing to his injuries, a mysterious voice echoes in his mind and recites a series of commands of which he could not make sense.
After regaining consciousness, Satoru discovers that he has been reincarnated as a Slime in an unfamiliar world. At the same time, he also acquires new-found skills, particularly the ability called "Predator," which allows him to devour anything and mimic its appearance and skills. He stumbles upon Veldora, a powerful 'Storm Dragon', who has been sealed for the last 300 years for reducing a town to ashes.
Feeling sorry for him, Satoru befriends the dragon, promising to help him in destroying the seal. They decide to exchange names, Veldora bestows upon him name Rimuru, and receives name Tempest in return. Rimuru then consumes the dragon together with his prison in order to analyze the spell inside itself and eventually free Veldora.
The disappearance of Veldora's aura creates a power vacuum which eventually makes Rimuru the leader of all beings inhabiting the Great Forest of Jura, who accept him as a ruler and together they found the nation of Tempest. With Rimuru's strength, wisdom and idealistic vision the new nation quickly grows in strength and influence.
Soon Rimuru and his subjects draw the attention of the nearby foreign powers, from monarchs and legendary heroes to demon lords, some seeking to become their allies, while others intending to take advantage of or destroy them completely.
The light novel ranked eighth in 2017 in Takarajimasha's annual light novel guide book Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi!, in the tankōbon category and ranked sixth in 2018, and fifth in 2019.
In 2017, the manga adaptation was ranked fifth at the third Next Manga Awards in the print category.The manga adaptation along with its light novels also won the 2018 BookWalker Award. It was nominated for the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the shōnen category in 2021, it won the 46th edition in the same category in 2022.
