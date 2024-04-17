That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 3: Release Date, Streaming Details And More

With what seems to be a war brewing in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, the "Peaceful Days" of the Jura Tempt Federation may well be over. Rimuru and his allies must now navigate the complex political landscape of their world and deal with the Holy Empire’s monster hating ways.

As the release of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 3 gets closer, viewers can expect twists, turns, and unexpected developments that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Keep reading to find out the release date and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 3: release date and streaming details

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 3 is set to release on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 11 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release on April 19, 2024, at around 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET, for most international viewers.

For those eager to watch the episode, it will be available on Crunchyroll, alongside other exciting titles from the Spring 2024 anime lineup. Fans in various Asian countries, including India, Cambodia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore, Laos, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, and more, can also enjoy the episode for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Expected plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 3 will be titled Peaceful Days. As Rimuru, now a Demon Lord, takes proactive steps to quell rising tensions in the wake of Clayman's defeat, he recognizes the potential for conflict with the Holy Empire of Lubelius. Rimuru will likely send a diplomatic envoy to the empire, hoping to establish dialogue and prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, Diablo will return to Tempest after the success at Falmuth. On the other hand, Hinata Sakaguchi, who is likely still reeling from recent events, will probably take action in response to Veldora's re-emergence and the growing influence of Jura Tempest in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 3.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 2 recap

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 2, the aftermath of Clayman's demise at the hands of Rimuru Tempest, the slime-turned Demon Lord, sets out. Kagali, Yuuki, Laplace, and other members of the Moderate Harlequin Alliance convene to discuss the shocking turn of events. While Clayman's death leaves them reeling, Laplace suggests that it was a consequence of his own recklessness.

Rimuru's forces, meanwhile, have not only dealt a decisive blow by eliminating Clayman but have also disrupted their sources and destroyed their main base, leaving the alliance in a precarious position. Despite the setback, Yuuki proposes a daring plan to strike back at Rimuru, urging caution while simultaneously plotting revenge.

On the other side of the conflict, Hinata recounts the hidden truths behind the Holy Kingdom of Lubelius, a society purportedly founded on ideals of equality and devotion to the Goddess Luminous Valentine. However, Hinata reveals that the kingdom is secretly ruled by vampires, led by Emperor Louis and his brother, Roy. When confronted with this truth, Hinata challenges the brothers in battle but is ultimately defeated by Luminous Valentine herself. Forced into servitude, Hinata swears loyalty to the ‘Goddess’ and dedicates herself to protecting the kingdom.

In the present, Hinata learns of Lubel's demise and meets with Louis to discuss the implications of Veldora's return and the rapid expansion of the Jura Tempest Federation. Concerned about the potential threat posed by Rimuru and Veldora, Louis and Hinata seek counsel from Luminous Valentine, who advises caution in dealing with the unknown but dangerous adversaries.

In the Falmuth Kingdom, King Edmaris announces his decision to accept Tempest's demands and pay reparations for the war. Despite resistance from the nobles, news of Rimuru's ascension to Demon Lord status and Clayman's defeat forces them to consent. King Edmaris names Edward as his successor and signs a treaty with Diablo, officially recognizing Jura Tempest as a sovereign nation.

For more updates on Jura Tempest Federation’s conflicts and exploits in the world of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.