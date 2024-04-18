Romantic Killer Season 2: Is It Renewed? All We Know About the Sequel So Far

This article contains spoilers for Romantic Killer manga and anime

Romcom is a genre that has been explored in every which way possible. Even in the world of anime, you can pretty much find anything you are looking for. However, with its cupid-like character and a tsundere female protagonist being forced to play the game of love, Romantic Killer certainly brought a breath of fresh air with it when the anime came out in 2022.

However, the anime’s first season did finish in a somewhat confusing and open-ended way. This made fans crave for a season 2 where they can get more of Anzu Hoshino and her incredible chemistry with all the romantic candidates. But is season 2 ever going to be possible? Here is what we know.

Romantic Killer renewal status

Unfortunately, a season 2 of the anime has not been announced as of yet. Neither Netflix, who is the distributor of the anime nor DOMERICA, who is in charge of its animation has confirmed the release of Romantic Killer season 2. There are a few reasons as to why that is the case. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Firstly, even though open-ended, the anime did reach some sort of a conclusion. And even though fans might want to see more of Anzu’s newfound romantic life, they might not be able to, at least for some time. As the first season already adapted all four volumes of Wataru Momose’s original manga, if the mangaka does not continue to produce new material, the show is unlikely to continue. However, since the manga has started to gain a lot of attention after the release of its English translation on Shueisha’s MANGA PLUS app, the manga might also continue. And if the manga starts up again, it might not be too long before we get another season of the anime. Since the manga and the anime both ended on cliffhangers, this might not be a faraway possibility.

Romantic Killer Season 1 Recap

The first season of Romantic Killer focused on a girl named Anzu Hoshino who does not care much for romance unless it’s in games. However, her life changes drastically once a Love Cupid named Riri appears to help her find romance with the help of some handsome boys and by setting up shoujo-style romantic scenarios around them. To force Anzu to participate, the Cupid takes away her favorite things- games, chocolate, and her cat Momohiko and threatens to permanently take them if Anzu fails in this quest.

Even though throughout the series Anzu proves that she is capable of love, especially when it comes to the silent and broody Tsukasa, the end is still not romantic enough. We do not get to see whether she ends up staying friends with all the possible candidates or chooses to finally date one of them as she starts a new year at school. If a season 2 does come, we can hope to see this reach a conclusion.

Romantic Killer Season 2 possible plot

Of course since the story of the maga has not gotten past what was already shown in season 1, we cannot say for sure what we might be getting in season 2 as of yet. However, the story will probably continue from where it left off and show us how Anzu is doing in school with all these romantic prospects around her.

In the first season, she was able to make a connection with a lot of the candidates, even though Tsukasa was a fan-favorite. She might start to go on dates again with some of the boys to see if they are compatible. But the way the story is progressing, it seems that she might end up with Tsukasa, in which case, the second season might show us how their romance blooms into a full-fledged relationship. We might also get to see some new characters come into play and change the flow of the plot in the new season.

Some other projects by DOMERICA

DOMERICA is the animation studio which was in charge of Romantic Killer season 1. You can watch all the episodes of the first season on Netflix. The anime was directed by Kazuya Ichikawa with screenplay by Sayuri Ōba. The voice cast of the series included Rie Takahashi as Anzu Hoshino, Mikako Komatsu as Riri/Rio, Yūichirō Umehara as Tsukasa Kazuki, Gakuto Kajiwara as Junta Hayami, Natsuki Hanae as Hijiri Koganei, Kenjiro Tsuda as Tsuchiya, and many more. We can hope for most of the cast to return in case a season 2 does happen.

If you want to watch some more anime by the DOMERICA studio, then you might want to check out The World Ends With You, Seven Knights Revolution: Eiyuu no Keishousha, and Flying With Petit.

