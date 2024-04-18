Dandadan chapter 149, set to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on April 22, 2024, will reveal the control of the diorama world. Zuma and Momo's main goal was to complete the game, which they believed was the only way to return to the real world, but it turned out to be a cunning trap.

Dandadan Chapter 149 release date and where to read

Dandadan is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu. It has been serialized in Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ app and website since April 2021, with its chapters collected in 14 tankōbon volumes as of April 2024. An anime television series adaptation produced by Science Saru is set to premiere in October 2024.

Due to the general time difference, Dandadan chapter 149 will be released worldwide on Monday, April 21, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming chapter for all regions with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time Monday, April 22, 2024 - 7 am

Central Time Monday, April 22, 2024 - 9 am

Eastern Time Monday, April 22, 2024 - 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 22, 2024 - 3 pm

Indian Standard Time Monday, April 22, 2024 - 8:30 pm

Central European Time Monday, April 22, 2024 - 4 pm

Australian Central Time Monday, April 22, 2024 - 1:30 am

Dandadan chapter 149 will be available on MangaPlus, Viz Media, and Shueisha, as well as Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two popular digital libraries offering a wide range of manga series, including Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece.

Chapter 148 recap

Chapter 148 continues where Zuma and Momo reunited after destroying the crystal. They are confused about their situation, but Turbo Granny explains they are inside a cursed wicker trunk, where an evil Yokai is trapped, acting as a seal. The box serves as a seal.

Granny was shocked to learn that Zuma and Momo had destroyed the guardian deities that held the Yokai inside the realm. They realized the Yokai transformed the world into a game, using human help to break free. Granny recognized the Yokai as Fairy-Tale Card, a powerful entity that could take over anyone who looked at him. She instructed everyone to avoid being controlled by the Yokai, who had been luring humans as his ticket to freedom.

As most of the delinquents have traversed through rough paths, feeling unrecognized by the real world, the Yokai tried to convince them to stay. Suddenly, Zuma’s right-hand man became the Yokai’s puppet after he looked at him. The Yokai used his body to attack Zuma, and eventually, he took over his body as well.

What to expect from Chapter 149

Though Dandadan Chapter 149 spoilers are yet to be out, the story may take a new turn following the tense climax of Chapter 148. In the upcoming chapter, the plot will directly address the immediate aftermath of Chapter 148's revelation about the cursed diorama's explosive potential.

Okarun, having previously advised Zuma and Momo against destroying the crystal, will likely lead the effort to carefully dismantle or deactivate the diorama. The trio may discover a specific ritual or a key artifact necessary to safely handle the crystal without triggering its destructive power.

Dandadan Chapter 149 is expected to dive into a tense sequence where Okarun, Zuma, and Momo must navigate the diorama's defenses, which are likely activated due to their proximity or their previous attempt to destroy the crystal. They might encounter various supernatural traps or puzzles that must be solved to reach the core of the diorama safely.

Additionally, Chapter 149 will possibly unfold with the trio finally understanding the true purpose and origin of the diorama through ancient texts or a sudden revelation from another experienced supernatural entity who has been monitoring their progress. This entity could provide crucial information needed to neutralize the diorama, revealing that the artifact is not just a simple bomb, but a containment for a much greater threat.

By the end of Dandadan Chapter 149, while attempting to disable the diorama, they might accidentally trigger a partial activation, leading to unforeseen complications that set up a dramatic continuation into the next chapter.

