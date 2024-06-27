That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 13: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

With the Founder's Festival preparations going smoothly, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 13 is set to focus on Rimuru's diplomatic efforts as he extends festival invitations to influential leaders and nations. Don’t miss the episode as it drops, so keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 13: Release date and where to watch

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 13 airs on Friday, June 28, at 11:00 pm JST in Japan. Outside Japan, it premieres around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET on the same day, with slight variations due to time zones. Japanese fans can watch on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International viewers can stream on Crunchyroll, excluding Asian territories.

Expected plot in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 13

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 13 will be titled The Nations and Invitations. According to the preview on the anime’s website, Demon Lord Ramiris will be arriving in Tempest, drawn by its exquisite cuisine, hot springs, and entertainment.

She will attempt to forcefully settle in and cause a commotion. Rimuru will then meet Ramiris and devise a plan to use her unique skills for a ‘specific purpose.’ Rimuru’s interactions with Ramiris in the episode may potentially impact the future of Tempest and its alliances in some way.

We will also be introduced to a new character, Elmesia El Ru Sarion, in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 13. She is the Emperor of the Sorcerous Dynasty of Sarion, originally mentioned ten episodes ago.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 12 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 12 is titled Festival Preparations. The episode begins with everyone in Jura Tempest working hard for the upcoming Founder's Festival. Rimuru reveals that each executive is set to announce their own unique projects.

Gabiru and Vester plan to present improved healing potions, with Vester ensuring trade secrets are protected to attract researchers. Rimuru returns to the mansion, where Shion hints at her project, and Veldora is excited about running a teppanyaki booth using his Dragon Breath.

Shuna requests Rimuru's help with her project, leading them to meet Yoshida, a skilled patissier. Though initially hesitant, Yoshida agrees to assist after Shuna impresses him with her culinary skills in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 12.

Rimuru then travels to the Kingdom of Blumund to seek help from merchant Gard Mjöllmile for the festival. Mjöllmile is engaged in a business deal with Lord Cazac, who proposes opening a new shop using an Elf slave. Rimuru's timely arrival allows Mjöllmile to reject Cazac’s idea.

Rimuru asks Mjöllmile for his best employees to help Veldora with the festival's fast food expansion project. Despite concerns about Veldora’s aura, Mjöllmile agrees due to Rimuru having saved his life. Rimuru discusses making the festival spectacular in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 12, planning to transform the town into a health resort with hot springs, a lounge area, and entertainment.

He proposes events like fishing and hunting tournaments as well. Impressed, Mjöllmile suggests an opera house and colosseum to host plays and tournaments, accommodating 50,000 spectators. Rimuru also invites Mjöllmile to join him as a high-ranking executive after the festival, which he accepts.

Rimuru then meets Fuze, the Guildmaster of the Free Guild's Blumund branch. Fuze apologizes for past conflicts, but Rimuru assures him it's resolved. Rimuru invites Fuze to the Demon Lord coronation ceremony and requests him to deliver an invitation to the King of Blumund.

Fuze mentions Yuuki’s concern for Rimuru, prompting Rimuru to also extend an invitation to Yuuki. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 12 concludes with Rimuru leaving Fuze's office with a satisfied smile.

