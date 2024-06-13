That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream And More

With the battle finally at its end, Hinata and Rimuru have managed to put aside their differences and get along, albeit with some chaotic disturbances from Veldora and Luminous. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 11 is just around the corner with more exciting plot updates, so don’t miss the episode and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 11: release date and where to stream

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 11 is set to air on Friday, June 14, at 11:00 pm JST in Japan. For viewers residing outside of Japan, the episode will debut around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET on the same day. However, please note that release times may vary slightly due to time zone variances.

In Japan, Tensura fans can catch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 11 on a number of networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International audiences can stream the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll after its release, available outside of Asian territories.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 11?

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 11 will be titled Reconciliation and Agreement, according to the official website. The Clerics of the Seven Luminaries have been purged by Luminous. With the battle over, Rimuru and Hinata will initiate discussions on establishing diplomatic relations between their nations.

During these negotiations, they will uncover the involvement of a mysterious figure known as the ‘Eastern Merchant,’ who has been orchestrating the conflict from behind the scenes. This revelation precedes a deeper investigation into the Eastern Merchant's motives and plans in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 11.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 10 release

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 10 is titled God And Demon Lord. The episode begins as the Luminaries prepare to punish Hinata for her perceived disobedience. Leonard realizes he has been deceived but is stabbed by Garde, who is revealed by Rimuru to be a Luminary in disguise, having murdered the real Garde.

The Luminary then sheds his disguise before Shion can intervene. Diablo contacts Rimuru, disclosing that they killed Reyhiem, framed Rimuru, and manipulated Hinata into fighting them by altering Rimuru's message. The Saints recognize the Luminaries as the true instigators of the conflict as well.

Rimuru then commands his subordinates to eliminate the Luminaries, who prove formidable adversaries despite Shion's success in disrupting their magic circle. The Luminaries launch a powerful attack in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 10, but Rimuru neutralizes it with Beelzebuth.

They then attempt a stronger version of Hinata's previous attack on Rimuru, but he and Hinata defend against it with a new ability, freeing the Saints. The Luminaries defer to Luminous, who arrives with Louis, revealing their god to the Saints. After Luminous resurrects Hinata, she recalls her troubled past, her arrival in this world, and meeting Shizu.

Hinata heals Leonard as Luminous executes the corrupt Luminaries. Rimuru plans another meeting with Luminous in Tempest. Elsewhere, the remaining Luminaries attempt and fail to breach Diablo's barrier. The reporters realize Diablo's innocence as well in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 10.

Edward seeks Diablo's protection and passes the throne to Youm. Diablo makes quick work of the Luminaries when they attack. In the Holy Empire Lubelius, Nikolaus confronts and kills the last Luminary, who is actually Granbell Rosso, with a magical amulet. Granbell and Mariabell, their plan thwarted, begin plotting anew against Rimuru.

On the battlefield, Veldora feels left out of the battle and ends up accidentally exposing Luminous as Demon Lord Luminous Valentine, which earns him her wrath. During the credits of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 10, Rimuru, Luminous, Hinata, and their subordinates enjoy public baths and Japanese cuisine.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Rimuru’s adventures in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

