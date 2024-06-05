That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Diablo has finally revealed the true extent of his power as he terrifies the Ten Great Saints, while Rimuru now faces the Seven Days Clergy, who wish to put an end to Hinata Sakaguchi. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 10 is sure to be an exciting and action-packed episode, so don’t miss the release and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 10: release date and where to stream

The premiere of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 10 is scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2024. Japanese viewers can catch it at 11:00 pm JST, while international audiences can tune in at 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Please be aware that release times may slightly differ due to time zone discrepancies.

In Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 10 will air on various networks including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. For international fans, Crunchyroll is the platform of choice, accessible outside of Asian regions.

ALSO READ: Here Are Our Top 10 Anime Characters Whose Names Start With A

Expected plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 10

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 10 will be titled God and Demon Lord, according to the official website. Fans can expect to see Diablo and Rimuru’s group facing off against the Seven Days Clergy. Diablo will likely manage the malicious figures effortlessly, even while protecting the crowd.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rimuru and his allies, already challenged by Hinata's severe injuries, may struggle more. A surprise appearance by Demon Lord Luminous Valentine could occur, aiming to rectify the chaos caused by the scheming priests in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 10.

ALSO READ: Top 10 GATE Anime Characters; Which One Is Your Favorite?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 9 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 9 is titled Seven Days Clergy's Conspiracy. The episode begins with Damrada speculating that the Kingdom of Falmuth will become the epicenter of upcoming conflicts. The false story stating that King Edmaris and Champion Youm were embezzling reparation funds meant for Rimuru Tempest had spread. This caused discord among Falmuth's upper class, and now, civil war seems inevitable.

King Edward seizes this opportunity to deploy his troops, though Damrada is aware that Youm has received reinforcements from Demon Lord Rimuru. Damrada, recalling his conversation with Hinata, regrets not killing her earlier but acknowledges the main threat is the Demon that killed Archbishop Reyhiem. Planning to escape the nation, he sends efficient Demon Hunters to King Edward.

Advertisement

In Edmaris Viscounty, King Edward boasts about reinforcements from the Three Battlesages of Lubelius and the Demon Hunters, believing his problems will be solved. He orders Gaston to lead a five-thousand-strong squad to attack Nidol's domain, where Youm is hiding in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 9.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk

Saare, one of the Three Battlesages, advises sending Grigori along, and the king agrees. Meanwhile, Diablo approaches Edward’s location, seeking revenge for past humiliation. He uses telepathy to inform Hakuro about the approaching army. Diablo confronts the king and the Battlesages, erecting a barrier to protect nearby reporters.

He proposes a test of courage, which the Demon Hunters fail as they succumb to his skill, Lord's Ambition. Only one Demon Hunter and the two Battlesages remain conscious. Saare and Glenda attempt to fight Diablo, who reveals his true power as a Demon Peer, surpassing an average Demon Lord. Glenda flees, leaving Saare behind.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Emo Anime Characters From Ciel Phantomhive to Zuko

Elsewhere, Ranga obliterates King Edward's troops, overwhelming Grigori. Gobta, Gabiru, and others find the defeated army fleeing. Saare, realizing Diablo didn’t kill Reyhiem, is interrupted as the Seven Days Clergies attack the reporters. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 9 ends as Rimuru, tending to Hinata’s wounds, is challenged by the Clergies as they announce their intention to punish her.

For more updates on Hinata’s fate in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Anime Characters With Blue Eyes Ft Leonardo Watch, Rem, Ciel Phantomhive, Aqua, And More