That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 12: Release Date, Streaming Details And More

With peace returning to Tempest, fans of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime can look forward to a brief respite in the action. Episode 12 will focus on the festive arrangements and the gathering of influential allies to celebrate Rimuru's ascension to Demon Lord, so don’t miss the episode as it drops! Keep reading to find out That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 12’s release date, expected plot, and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 12: release date and streaming details

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 12 will air on Friday, June 21, at approximately 11:00 pm JST in Japan. Internationally, the episode will debut around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET on the same day. Keep in mind that the release times may vary slightly due to time zone variances.

In Japan, fans can catch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 12 on networks such AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, available outside of Asian territories.

Expected plot in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 12

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 12 will be titled Festival Preparations, according to the official site. Rimuru will begin organizing a grand festival to celebrate his ascension to Demon Lord and to welcome his allies. With the recent conflicts resolved, the nation of Tempest will be shifting its full efforts toward this festive event.

Rimuru will be seen approaching allies and business partners, such as Myourmiles, for assistance in establishing the festival. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 12 features King Gazel of the Armed Nation of Dwargon, who reacts unexpectedly to Lubelius's overture. Rimuru also plans to include a battle tournament.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 11 recap

Titled Reconciliation and Agreement, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 11 opens with Granville reprimanding Damrada for fleeing the country, but Damrada defends his actions, arguing that Diablo was too powerful to handle. Damrada points out Granville's failure to eliminate Hinata, which only strengthened her bond with Rimuru.

Granville acknowledges his failure and predicts the rise of a new nation following the fall of the previous regime in Falmuth. He warns Damrada against any reckless actions, but Damrada is unconcerned about Rimuru's rise to power. With Hinata recognizing him, Damrada's influence in the Western nations is limited.

He departs, promising to send a replacement and continue their transactions. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 11 then shifts to Jura Tempest, where Rimuru welcomes Hinata, Luminous, and the other Paladins to discuss the future of Tempest and Lubelius. Hinata expresses concern that the Church will not accept a nation of monsters.

She also reveals how the Eastern merchants manipulated her. Rimuru recalls that Clayman had connections with certain merchants, likely the eastern ones. After a thorough discussion, Rimuru and Hinata realize that the true mastermind, hinted at by Clayman, is still at large. Rimuru then brings up future relations with Lubelius.

When Hinata asks if he has accepted their apology, Rimuru responds that he doesn't want to prolong the conflict. Luminous offers to compensate for the hardships they endured in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 11, and agrees to officially recognize the monster nation and establish diplomatic relations, despite the Paladins' faith.

Renard worries this may shake the faith of the Western Holy Church, but Luminous reassures him. Rimuru proposes declaring the battle a draw to avoid confusion and suggests signing a hundred-year treaty to resolve any prejudices. He also proposes building a Luminist Church. After the meeting, Rimuru invites Hinata, Luminous, and the Paladins to stay the night and join a Sukiyaki party.

The atmosphere becomes festive as Jura Tempest holds a grand banquet. Rimuru gets drunk, revealing his plans for coexistence between monsters and humans and discussing infrastructure and communication improvements. Luminous and others warn Rimuru about potential threats from the Angels but assure him of their support in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 11.

Meanwhile, Damrada discusses his plans with Yuuki, revealing that he escaped a duel with Hinata thanks to Yuuki's intervention. Yuuki outlines their next steps, starting with shutting down the Orthrus Slave Market. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 11 concludes as Kagali overhears and questions Yuuki, who hints at wanting someone to play the ‘good guy.’

