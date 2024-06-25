Viral Hit Episode 12: Mangi Gets Embarrassed As His Secret Is Exposed; SPOILERS From The Manhwa

In the previous episode, Hobin managed to expose the Comedy Crew’s fake videos and ended their NewTube career. With Hobin's channel having grown to over 210k subscribers, a new challenger has appeared in the form of the ssireum wrestler, Mangi.

With Hobin’s unilateral decision to face Mangi unveiled, he is now his new opponent in the meat market as he announces his next video. Fans now wonder how Hobin will make it out of this mess, and what the result of Hobin’s taekwondo training from Taehun Song could be. To find out what happens next, keep reading.

Viral Hit Episode 12 spoilers from the manhwa

Given that the previous episode covered chapters 23 to 24 of the manhwa, Viral Hit Episode 12 should cover chapters 25 to 26. According to the anime’s official website, the episode will be titled ‘Happiness’ or ‘Joy,’ depending on the translation.

Viral Hit Episode 12 should pick up with Hobin facing off against the ssireum wrestler Mangi. His friends and viewers will be seen sincerely doubting his chances in this fight, and even the Chicken Master will be shown to have said that an amateur can't win.

The fight will begin with Hobin attempting a calf kick, which does not affect Mangi. Hobin then tries to evade Mangi by running away, but Mangi's speed allows him to catch up quickly. Hobin then attempts a punch, but Mangi is unfazed and grabs Hobin by the wrists, lifting him off the ground.

Although Hobin manages to break free and tries a gi choke, Mangi's thick neck makes it ineffective against him. In a desperate move, Hobin tries to grab Mangi's hair in Viral Hit Episode 12, only to be flipped onto his back. As Hobin’s fans watch in despair, Mangi notices that he has torn off Hobin’s spine protector.

Taking advantage of this, Mangi rushes at Hobin, but Hobin counters with a taekwondo backkick, recalling his training with Taehun. In a flashback, we see Hobin approaching Taehun for help before challenging Mangi.

Hobin's request to learn the backkick, taekwondo’s most iconic move, leads Taehun to test him in Viral Hit Episode 12. Taehun had agreed to teach Hobin when Hobin had passionately declared taekwondo the best martial art, as it made Taehun reminiscent of his own determination to prove taekwondo’s superiority.

Back in the present, Hobin's kick which was aimed at Mangi's solar plexus ends up missing and hits his groin instead. Enraged, Mangi lifts Hobin by the head, preparing to slam him into the ground. At the last moment, Hobin grabs Mangi’s hair, revealing it to be a wig, and stunning everyone watching the stream.

Later on in Viral Hit Episode 12, Hobin and Mangi will be seen sharing sodas post-fight. Mangi opens up about his struggles with balding since he was 16 and his attempts to become popular through ssireum. Despite his efforts, he found that girls preferred lighter-weight classes and saw him as scary and fat.

Mangi's attempts to deal with hair loss, using expensive pills he could only afford to nibble on, compounded his insecurities. Hobin tells Mangi to stop his creepy behavior towards Bomi, but Mangi explains he was trying to protect her from Munseong, based on misguided advice from pickup artists he paid with his match winnings.

Mangi started a NewTube channel to impress people and find a girlfriend but fears it’s over with his hair loss exposed. However, Hobin has been streaming their conversation, and viewers are moved by Mangi’s plight. Gaeul edits the video in Viral Hit Episode 12, and it garners 3 million views.

Buoyed by this success, Hobin visits the hospital, excited about the news. However, his joy is tempered when his mother's nurse informs him they've found a donor for his mother's surgery, which will cost 20 million won. Confident in their ability to raise the money, Hobin's optimism is shattered when Snapper and Gaeul reveal that their channel has been demonetized.

For more spoilers and updates on Hobin’s NewTube situation in the Viral Hit anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.