Viral Hit Episode 12: Hobin To Use A Taekwondo Move; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

Snapper and Gauel both warn him against fighting Mangi, but Hobin seems to be more determined than ever to carry out justice for what Mangi has done to Bomi. With teachings from Taehoon in hand, he has now officially declared that he would take on the Mangi, the ssireum wrestler.

Find out what happens in Hobin’s fight against his most fearsome opponent yet in Viral Hit Episode 12, so don’t miss the episode and get the release details and more here.

Viral Hit Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

Viral Hit Episode 12 is set to debut on Thursday, June 27, at 12:55 am JST. For global viewers, this translates to a daytime premiere on Wednesday, June 26, at approximately 3:55 pm GMT / 8:55 am PT / 11:55 am ET.

Japanese viewers can enjoy the episode on Fuji TV, a prominent anime platform in Japan. For fans outside Japan, Viral Hit Episode 12 will be available on Crunchyroll shortly after its initial airing in Japan. A Crunchyroll subscription is required to watch.

Expected plot of Viral Hit Episode 12

In Viral Hit Episode 12, Hobin's friends and viewers will likely continue to express their doubts about his chances against Mangi, the same as Taehoon did. Since even the Chicken Master advises against taking on a professional, Hobin must have some sort of plan to confront Mangi involving taekwondo.

Hobin will likely first try to deliver a calf kick, but given Mangi’s build and profession, it will probably be ineffective. Fans can expect the wrestler to have the upper hand in Viral Hit Episode 12, though Hobin may be able to surprise Mangi with Taehoon’s back kick if he has managed to master it in time.

Viral Hit Episode 11 recap

Viral Hit Episode 11 is titled A Tight Feeling in the Chest. The episode picks up where the previous one left off, as Hobin, to avoid being overpowered, runs into a narrow alley. Here, he successfully uses calf kicks to incapacitate two Comedy Crew members.

Gaeul then secures their female member as a hostage, effectively ending the confrontation. This victory forces Comedy Crew to end their NewTube career due to their exposed fake videos, boosting Hobin's channel to 210k subscribers and temporarily stopping Gaeul's bullying.

While Bomi is texting Hobin on her way home, Mangi follows her and attempts to assault her, but Munseong intervenes. Munseong demonstrates his fighting skills by placing Mangi in a hold, trying to make Mangi tap out.

However, Mangi manages to lift Munseong in Viral Hit Episode 11. Munseong then slips away, removes his jacket, and prepares for another attack. Hobin, seeing Bomi in danger, rushes in impulsively but is overpowered and slammed to the ground by Mangi.

Mangi, a well-known ssireum wrestler, has a history of jealousy and aggression towards attractive men. Later at school, as Hobin hides in the broom closet, Gaeul and Snapper research Mangi's background and discover he posted a video boasting about his victory over Hobin.

To manage the situation, Snapper uploads a diversionary video to shift attention from Hobin. At home, Hobin becomes concerned for Bomi's safety in Viral Hit Episode 11 and decides to confront Mangi directly. He cycles to the meat market and announces his next video by grabbing Mangi's chest to provoke him.

Viral Hit Episode 11 concludes with a flashback to Hobin visiting Taehoon Song at the taekwondo dojo, where Hobin requests Taehoon to teach him a taekwondo kick – Hobin admits that taekwondo is the strongest, and Taehoon seemingly agrees to teach him.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.