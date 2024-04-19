Viral Hit Episode 3: SPOILERS From The Manhwa; Ho-bin Finally Wins A Fight

In the previous episode of Viral Hit, Ho-bin bravely exposed a new bully in front of his NewTube subscribers, leading to a surge in his popularity. However, with newfound fame comes its challenges, and Ho-bin finds himself facing the darker side of his growing reputation.

In an unexpected turn of events, he becomes the victim of a mugging orchestrated by his own viewers, leaving him without his only means of contacting Bomi. For fans anxiously awaiting the next episode, here's a sneak peek at what to expect in Viral Hit Episode 3, as we’ve gleaned from the manhwa.

Viral Hit Episode 3: Manhwa SPOILERS

As the previous episode covered up to the latter half of Chapter 5 of the manhwa, the upcoming Viral Hit Episode 3 will likely adapt the last of Chapter 5 and the entirety of Chapter 6. The episode’s focus should stay on Ho-bin as he embarks on a mission to reclaim his stolen phone.

Tracking down the couple to a karaoke establishment, Ho-bin confronts them and demands the return of his device. He remembers the video that she watched and observes the man's dominant hand while he holds the mic, positioning himself to counter any potential attacks. When the man attempts to strike, Ho-bin expertly intercepts the blow by moving into the hit instead of away. His opponent's amateurish attempts to land punch let Ho-bin evade and deflect them, resembling a skilled boxer in the process. His fans are captivated by his performance, and Ho-bin gradually loses his fear of engaging in physical altercations in Viral Hit Episode 3. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Viral Hit Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Meanwhile, Snapper and the robber's girlfriend flirt as he shoots the fight. As the thief continues punching Ho-bin’s skull, he does not realize that his hand has begun swelling. A fellow streamer points out that the robber's hands were damaged during the scuffle, hindering his ability to continue the assault and thereby making this Ho-bin’s win. Though Ho-bin sustains bruises in the altercation, he emerges victorious and manages to retrieve his phone.

A short clip of Ho-bin’s awkward manner in attempting to text Bomi makes his fans ‘want to protect him’ and the stream ends. Celebrating their success, the duo heads to a convenience store to exchange the earnings from their endeavors, totaling approximately 2 million won. Snapper indulges in purchasing an expensive suit, encouraging Ho-bin to do the same. Ho-bin ends up giving into temptation and buys himself an outfit. However, as Ho-bin begins live streaming while awaiting Bomi, some viewers criticize him for displaying greed by wearing designer clothes, prompting him to reflect on the downsides of fame in Viral Hit Episode 3.

ALSO READ: 10 K-pop idols who are anime fans

ALSO READ: Top 10 Manhwa Like Viral Hit ft. Lookism, Weak Hero & More

Further complications arise when Rumi attempts to involve Ho-bin in her stream, but he manages to evade her influence. Later, while on the street, Ho-bin encounters a fan inquiring about another streamer, a handsome man soliciting participants for a video about finding a girlfriend. This streamer attempts to have Bomi as a potential participant, though she reveals that her true purpose for being there was Ho-bin. She states that they were wearing matching outfits like a couple, and sparks intrigue and outrage among Ho-bin's growing fanbase.

For more updates and spoilers on Ho-bin’s fights in Viral Hit, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Anime On Netflix: How The Streaming Platform Aims To Retain Anime Viewers Amid FUNimation's Fall

K-pop idols and their anime twins