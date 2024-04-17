When Will TP Bon Anime Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Amid Main Trailer Release

This summer, Netflix will take anime fans into the world of a time-traveling duo whose story comes from the famous creator of Doraemon. T.P. Bon, aka Time Patrol Bon, is set to release its first season next month, but that's not the only surprise that the streaming service has when it comes to Studio Bones' upcoming anime adaptation.

On 16th April, Netflix released an English-subtitled trailer for the T.P Bon anime, which will premiere on May 2, 2024, with season 1 and season 2 on July 17, 2024. The anime is an original net animation inspired by Fujiko F. Fujio's Time Patrol Bon manga series, which was serialized in Ushio Publishing's Monthly Shonen World and Monthly Comic Tom magazines from 1978 to 1986. Bones Studios is producing the animated series.

Netflix released an English-subtitled promotional video for the T.P Bon anime series, showcasing its time-travel-centered narrative. The video follows Namihira Bon, who admits to being average but becomes a Time Patrol agent to keep the organization's existence secret. Bon learns that the Time Patrol agents' mission is to save lives, highlighting the series' unique blend of science fiction and fantasy.

The short clip features several intriguing scenes from the Bronze Age, World War II, the Middle Ages, and other periods, in which Bon and Ream travel through time to save the ones in need. Aside from revealing the core narrative, the latest trailer for the T.P Bon anime also teases the theme songs.

The names and the artists for the melodious songs aren't revealed yet. However, fans can expect the official staff to disclose the names sooner rather than later. The cast and staff members for the T.P Bon anime are also revealed. Akihisa Wakayama, renowned for voicing Ryuji Kanzai in The Classroom of the Elite, stars in this series as the protagonist, Namihira Bon. Atsumi Tanezaki has also joined the cast as Ream Stream, who is described as a Time Patrol member.

Other cast members of the anime are as follows:

Mamoru Miyano as Buyoyon

Yasuyuki Kase as Gayler

Setsuo Ito as Yanagisawa

Yoko Hikasa as Tetsuo Shiraishi

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Yumiko Yasukawa

Saho Shirasu as Yoko Shiraki

A brief about T.P Bon

Written and illustrated by Fujiko Fujio, T.P Bon was serialized in Ushio Publishing Monthly Shōnen World (first part) and Monthly Comic Tom (second and third part). The first part was serialized from the August 1978 to the September 1979 issues; the second from the May 1980 to the June 1983 issues; and the third from the June 1984 to the July 1986 issues.

Ushio Publishing released five tankōbon volumes from September 1979 to August 1985. The manga was re-published by Chūōkōron-sha in five volumes from November 1988 to January 1991, and three volumes in June 1995.[9][10] Ushio Publishing re-published the series in three volumes from September to November 2008. It was re-published by Shogakukan in three volumes from September 2011 to March 2012.

The story focuses on Bon Namihira, a teenager who becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people's lives during major historical events happening across different eras and locations around the globe.

