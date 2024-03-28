Will My Hero Academia Manga End With Quirks Going Extinct? THIS Theory Says Otherwise

Since its beginning in 2014, Kohei Horikoshi’s manga My Hero Academia has changed a lot. Starting from a normal shonen manga with a lot of cool powers, the story became much more serious as it started to reflect societal issues and how they affect the psyche of quirk users and drive them into the wrong path. Now that the manga is inching closer to its inevitable end, people have started to wonder exactly what type of ending will ensure a better society and a happy future in the world of My Hero Academia. And there are quite a few popular theories floating around.

Will a quirkless society ensure a better and happier future?

One popular theory is that the MHA society will eventually go extinct as quirks grow more powerful. We saw how Bakugou and Todoroki struggled with elementary school kids because of how powerful their quirks were. The theory suggests that eventually there will come a day when a quirk will be so powerful that its user will not be able to control it, eventually bringing about the end of the world. Seeing strong and devastating quirks such as Shigaraki and Overhaul’s, this theory does not seem too far-fetched.

A part of the fandom does believe this theory that if quirks continue to grow, they will mix and match and grow much stronger for anybody to control. And that is why, the only way a danger free society will be possible is if quirks go completely extinct. According to them, the only way to avoid a cataclysmic event involving a quirk will only be possible if quirks go completely extinct. However, a large part of the fandom thinks that there is another better way to end the manga.

Advertisement

A better society with better people can ensure a better future

If you take a look at some of the most powerful and dangerous villains in the My Hero Academia world like Overhaul, Shigaraki, Dabi, Toga, etc, most of them have one thing in common, and that is a terrible childhood. Most of these villains hated society and heroes as they were easily shunned and tortured by the society while the same people hailed other quirk users as heroes. Dabi on the other hand, grew up in a toxic family with an abusive father who was also a hero, which turned him completely against heroes.

According to a popular theory, the only way to make sure that no more quirk users turn into villains is to guide them properly since they are children. Even with powerful quirks, if children are loved and cared for equally, then they will be less likely to turn to a world of hatred. Much like how Dabi's little brother Todoroki decided to become a hero because he had a slightly better environment than his older brother, even though he hated his father as well. When Eri came under the care of the Hero Association, she turned away from a dangerous path and started to grow into a better person than how she was under Overhaul’s care. Since the beginning, Horikoshi has tried to show us that how a child is treated in their formative years can determine how they turn out as adults, much like how Shinso’s mind control power is feared by everyone, but he decided to use it for a good cause with the help of UA teacher Aizawa. A nurturing environment that guides individual quirk users into a better path is the only way to ensure a happier future for everyone.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia: Why Is The Final Exam Arc Important? Explained