Wind Breaker Anime: Premiere Date And More Revealed In New Promo Video

Anime fans all over the world are really excited about the upcoming release of the Wind Breaker anime based on Satoru Nii’s manga of the same name. The new promotional video for the anime finally set a premiere date, which fans had been waiting for for a long time. Additionally, it also revealed more cast members and other details.

Release date, opening and closing themes and other details of the anime

Aside from some stunning visuals that let the fans take a look into what’s to come, the promotional video revealed one of the most important details people have been waiting for - the premiere date. It was confirmed that the anime will start streaming on 4th April, 2024. In Japan, the release date is April 5th and the anime will release on 12:26 a.m JST. It will be released as part of the Super Animeism TURBO Block and will be streaming on 28 MBS/TBS stations. But an early screening event will take place on 31st March at the Shinjuku Wald 9 and some of the voice actors will also be present there.

We also got to know the hyped opening and closing themes for the anime. The opening theme of this season will be Natori’s Zettai Reido (Absolute Zero), which is a fun and energetic track. On the other hand, the closing theme will be Muteki (Unbeatable) by Young Kee, and both of these songs are perfect for the anime adaptation of this delinquent manga.

The anime will be produced by CloverWorks Studios and directed by Toshifumi Akai. Hiroshi Seko will be in charge of the series composition while Taishi Kawakami will be designing the characters. From the first look and new promo video of the anime, the animation looks to be absolutely gorgeous.

Cast and Plot of the Wind Breaker anime

The fans already knew that Yuma Uchida, who voiced Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen will voice the protagonist Haruka Sakura. Other known cast members were Kôki Uchiyama as Kyôtarô Sugishita, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hayato Suô, Yûichi Nakamura as Hajime Umemiya, Ryôta Suzuki as Tôma Hiragi, and Shoya Chiba as Akihiko Nirei.

The new promo video also announced some new cast members such as Kengo Kawanishi as Taiga Tsugeura, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Mitsuki Kiryu, and Ikumi Hasegawa as Kotoha Tachibana.

Satoru Nii’s manga Wind Breaker started publishing On Kodansha Magazine’s Pocket app in January of 2021 and has steadily gained popularity over the years. The English translation of the manga has also been released digitally since 2022 by Kodansha USA Publishing.

Kodansha USA’s official website describes the plot of the manga as “Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He’s just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka’s not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!”

The fans of the manga are really excited to see this entertaining high-school delinquent story come to life on screen. And from the looks of it, neither the story, animation style, nor the cast is going to disappoint in any way. For now, we can only wait for the much anticipated anime’s first episode.

