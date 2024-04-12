Why Are Fans Comparing Wind Breaker to Tokyo Revengers Manga; Here's What Makes Them Similar

The new delinquent manga Wind Breaker seems to have become the talk of the town after the release of its first episode. Episode 1 of the Wind Breaker anime, which is based on Satoru Nii’s delinquent manga of the same name, came out on 5th April and a lot of anime fans think that the anime is pretty similar to another very popular delinquent manga, Tokyo Revengers. The Tokyo Revengers anime, with its unique plot which blended action and time traveling quickly became a fan favorite. Even though Ken Wakui’s manga’s end was not satisfactory for the fanbase, the story still remains one of the best. But why do people think that Wind Breaker and Tokyo Revengers are similar?

Their setting and action make them really similar

Well one of the most obvious similarities between Tokyo Revengers and Wind Breaker is that fighting is the main theme. Both of them are filled with numerous fight scenes which are really well-executed. The protagonist of Wind Breaker is Haruka Sakura who wants to do nothing but fight whereas Tokyo Revengers’ protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki who joins a gang and fights to protect the one he loves.

The art style, especially the exaggerated hair styles among school students as well as characters who are really quirky is another common element between the two. The black jackets that students in both stories were also remind people of Tokyo Revengers. And it is entirely plausible that Satoru Nii wrote the Wind Breaker manga after being inspired by Tokyo Revengers as he has always been a huge fan of Ken Wakui’s manga ever since it started serializing in 2017. So much so, that he even used to share fanarts of Tokyo Revengers on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Wind Breaker anime has created quite a buzz

The first episode of Wind Breaker anime was a massive hit amongst fans. The protagonist is a very strong high school student who wants to fight to the top in his new school which is known for housing delinquent students. However, he is in for a surprise when he learns that these delinquents actually protect the people of their town.

The animation of the first episode was also really great with a fighting sequence that took everyone’s breath away. Even though a lot of people found similarities between Wind Breaker and Tokyo Revengers, people are also saying that the newer anime has much more potential. However, as the Wind Breaker manga has not finished yet, it remains to be seen whether the story can continue to live upto the expectations set by the first episode.

ALSO READ: The Fable Anime Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More