Arthdal Chronicles 2: Lee Joon Gi discusses taking over Song Joong Ki’s double roles in press conference

On September 5, Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Kim Ok Vin and Jang Dong Gun’s Arthdal Chronicles 2 held a press conference. The drama is a follow up from the first season and is set eight years after Tagon (Jang Dong Gun) takes over Arthdal as a king. Lee Joon Gi takes over Song Joong Ki as Eunseom and Saya and the fans are excited to see him in the double roles. The drama will be out on September 9.

Lee Joon Gi as Eunseom and Saya in Arthdal Chronicles 2:

When asked about joining the drama, he said that he was extremely happy when the production team approached him for those roles. He said that he loved the writers’ work and since he loves historical dramas, he wished to join the cast in any capacity. Being given big roles like this was scary for him but he wanted to prove that he would be able to fill in the big shoes. He also talked about the worries he had during filming. He said that he didn’t get much sleep while they were shooting from episode 1 to 10 because he was getting anxious over doing a good job as Eunseom and Saya. He also confessed that he put his personal life on hold while shooting for the drama. He said that since it was an emotionally draining role, he needed to put all his heart and soul into understanding the characters in the best way he possibly could. He extended his gratitude towards the other cast members, the director, producer, writers and other staff who helped assimilate into being Eunseom and Saya.

Arthdal Chronicles 2:

The other person who has taken on the role is Shin Se Kyung. She has taken over Kim Ji Won’s role as Tanya. In the teasers, one can see she is now the high priestess and at the highest position after the King and the Queen. Arthdal Chronicles: Sword of Aramoon portrays the fantasy of Arthdal, composed by the proprietor of the sword eight years after Season 1, and the game changing story of Tagon, Eunseom, Tanya, and Taealha. These four compose various legends in the old place that is known for Arth. The first episode will be released at 9:20 PM KST on September 9th.

