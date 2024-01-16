Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo 2024 Reunion; fans ask for season 2 of IU and Lee Joon Gi starrer historical drama

Moon Lovers is a 2016 historical melodrama which was adapted from a Chinese novel titled Bu Bu Jing Xin by Tong Hua. The drama boasted a star cast which included Lee Joon Gi, IU, Kang Ha Neul, Nam Joo Hyuk, EXO's Baekhyun, Hong Jong Hyun and many more. The drama became a global phenomenon and is known for its sadder notes. When it ended, the drama left the fans wanting more and since its release, the viewers have been expecting a season 2 because of the way the first season ended.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryro's Lee Joon Gi, IU, Girls’ Generation member Seohyun, Hong Jong Hyun and more reunite

On January 15, Lee Joon Gi took to Instagram and shared snaps and videos from a 2024 reunion of the cast and crew of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Although IU could not be there in person, she became a part of it through a video call. Lee Joon Gi, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, Hong Jong Hyun, Z.Hera and crew members were present for the reunion. EXO's Baekhyun, Jisoo, Nam Joo Hyuk and others could not attend the mini-reunion. The video uploaded by Lee Joong Gi was backed up by the hit OST For You EXO-CBX. The track is still considered as one of the best K-drama songs.

Fans became nostalgic as they saw the cast of the hit drama together once more. Many were surprised that it has already been 7 years since the release and it is still regarded as one of the best K-dramas. Fans of the series showed their love and asked for a season 2 of the drama.

Advertisement

More about Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

The drama starring IU and Lee Joong Gi tells the story of a girl who time slips and wakes up in the body of another girl during the Goryeo dynasty when King Taejo was ruling Korea. The series includes politics and the struggle for the succession to the throne between the brothers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 7 years of IU’s Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Why does this K-drama have such high demand for Season 2?