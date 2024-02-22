Lee Joon Gi and IU’s Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo reveals its deleted ending scene after 8 years of release

Lee Joon Gi and IU’s famous drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo making netizens tear up again after 8 years of its release. The team recently released the deleted ending scene of the drama which has made the netizens emotional.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’s deleted ending scene

In the unveiled picture we can see Lee Joon Gi wearing a tuxedo standing with a handkerchief in his hand and giving it to IU who was seen sitting on the floor and weeping. In the picture it was written “Even if your world and mine are not the same, I will find you. My, Soo.”

In the released script it was written, “The two people look at each other for a long time, remembering their past relationship” giving the idea of a happy ending to the drama.

Netizens expressed their emotions after seeing the revealed picture. One of the fans said, “I still don’t understand the need to cut this scene. I bet it’s not even up to 5 minutes so why??? Just add it as the final scene”. Another fan wrote, “Actually this pic was shared in some online communities back when the show had just ended, including screen shots of this scene from the actual camera. I remember seeing a very short 10sec clip of the filming of it back then. So yeah it was all filmed but just never made the cut.” Other netizens said, “What was the need to cut this scene???? And then randomly revealing after 8 fcking years????”, “This pic is AI generated or what??? Why are they doing this now after 8years wth”, “and i was delusionally waiting for a season 2, 8years ago” and “They did us so wrong. I need a 2nd season. I wonder why Viki or Netflix doesn't have it. Maybe if Netflix could air it we'd get a 2nd season. More people would see it there. I have requested Viki & Netflix to air it. If you have Netflix, please request it.”

Narrative of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

In the narrative of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, the protagonist, Go Ha Jin, undergoes a peculiar occurrence during a solar eclipse that transports her back to the early days of Korea's Goryeo Dynasty, under the rule of King Taejo. Upon awakening in the body of a 16-year-old girl named Hae Soo, she finds herself residing in the residence of the 8th Prince Wang Wook, who happens to be married to Hae Soo's cousin. As she establishes connections with different princes and encounters the marginalized 4th Prince, Wang So, Hae Soo gradually comprehends the intricate web of palace politics that revolves around the succession of the throne. Despite her initial intentions to steer clear of power struggles, she unknowingly becomes entangled in them as multiple princes develop romantic feelings towards her.

