Lee Joon Gi attends Moon Lovers co-star IU’s H.E.R. concert; shares backstage photos with soloist and Park Bo Gum

Lee Joon Gi attended Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’s co-star IU’s concert H.E.R. last night in Seoul. IU and Lee Joon Gi are long-time friends and have always supported each other in various ways, be it by appearing in each other’s drama or sending food trucks to each other’s sets. Continuing the streak, Lee Joon Gi appeared to encourage the soloist on her first world tour.

Lee Joon Gi attends IU’s H.E.R. concert, shares backstage photos with soloist and Park Bo Gum

Lee Joon Gi in a best friend moment went to show his support for his Moon Lovers co-star IU in her concert last night. IU has kickstarted her first world tour, the IU H.E.R World Tour Concert in Seoul on March 2 and 3. She performed on March 9 and March 10 in Seoul finishing her lap in Korea, where the surprise guest was IU’s co-star in the upcoming drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, Park Bo Gum. In addition, over the two-day set in Seoul IU’s friends appeared to hype up the soloist one of them being Lee Joon Gi.

Lee Joon Gi later took to his Instagram and shared photos from backstage with Moon Lover’s co-star IU where he even has the soloist's official lightstick. The actor also shared a picture with fellow actor Park Bo Gum where they pose in a hug with smiles. The Flower of Evil actor also shared a picture where he snapped the venue with a shot of his hand as he shows off his IU lightstick. On the post, IU even commented that whenever the king comes the performance goes well, as he played Prince Wang So in their drama Moon Lovers.

Lee Joon Gi is known as one of the most influential actors of the Hallyu Wave with memorable roles in dramas like Flower of Evil, Arthdal Chronicles, Arang and the Magistrate, Lawless Lawyer, Iljimae, and more. He rose to fame with his role in the movie The King and The Clown in 2005 and the series My Girl. Lee Joon Gi was last seen in season 2 of Arthdal Chronicles where he portrayed twins.

