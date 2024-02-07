Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye’s Doctor Slump dominates non-English category on OTT with 10.2 million viewing hours

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye starrer JTBC's television series Doctor Slump has garnered notable acclaim on the international stage, emerging as the leading non-English TV show on Netflix.

Doctor Slump making it big on a global level

According to official statistics from Netflix's TOP 10 website, Doctor Slump amassed an impressive 2.9 million views and an astounding 10.2 million viewing hours during the period spanning January 29 to February 4. The outstanding achievement of Doctor Slump has elevated it to the apex of Netflix's Global TOP 10 TV series chart, surpassing competitors on a global scale. Noteworthy is the drama's domination in nine countries, including South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Additionally, it garnered a position in the top 10 rankings in an impressive 31 nations worldwide.

Doctor Slump portrays the touching journey of Yeo Jung Woo (portrayed by Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (portrayed by Park Shin Hye), whose lives take an unexpected turn. Park Shin Hye's return to the small screen after a three-year hiatus and her reunion with Park Hyungsik, 11 years following their collaboration on SBS' The Heirs, have sparked considerable anticipation among viewers.

The drama made a strong debut, swiftly entering the top 10 rankings upon its release. However, it surpassed all expectations by claiming the global number-one spot within just two weeks of airing. The exceptional chemistry and heartwarming narrative crafted by Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye have been identified as pivotal elements contributing to the drama's phenomenal success. Notably, the last four episodes showcased the deep care between the characters portrayed by the two actors, eliciting excitement among viewers and achieving the drama's highest viewership rating of 6.7% (Nielsen Korea, nationwide standard for paid households).

Other dramas showcasing global presence

Alongside Doctor Slump, several other Korean dramas have left their imprint on the Netflix rankings. tvN's series Captivating the King, headlined by Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung, secured the sixth position with 1.4 million views and 8.4 million watch hours. SBS' My Demon, featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, claimed the seventh spot, while the Netflix original The Bequeathed occupied the ninth position. JTBC's Welcome to Samdali-ri, starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, completed the top 10 lineup.

