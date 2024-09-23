Avengers star Claudia Kim announces divorce from husband Matthew Shampine after 5 years of marriage

Claudia Kim, a popular Korean actress, has announced a divorce from her husband. According to reports, the couple has mutually decided to split up after 5 years of marriage. They have a daughter together. Other details about the divorce haven’t been disclosed.

On September 23, an exclusive report by Korean media outlet Star News revealed that Claudia Kim has divorced her husband Matthew Shampine, who is the former CEO of WeWork. Although the reason for their divorce hasn't been revealed, It has been reported that they have mutually agreed to part ways. After getting married in 2019, the couple has taken this pivotal decision after 5 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, in September 2020, Claudia Kim along with her ex-husband welcomed a daughter. Details regarding the custody arrangement of their child have not been disclosed.

On December 14, 2019, 39-year-old Claudia Kim tied the knot to Matthew Shampine (42, birth name Cha Min Geun) through a ceremony held at Shilla Hotel in Seoul. Four months prior to the wedding, the couple garnered significant attention with the announcement of their romance. In particular, their relationship marked an exceptional union between a celebrity and a young multi-millionaire, earning a massive media spotlight.

Kim Soo Hyun, better known by her professional name Claudia Kim, is an extremely talented Korean actress. Her early interests in film and music led her to the Korea-China modeling competition in 2005, where she created a lot of buzz with the top prize.

The next year, she made her acting debut in the SBS drama Queen of the Game, winning a New Star Award for her exceptional performance. Her most recent TV appearance was in Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee starrer The Atypical Family.

Throughout her career, spanning decades, she has starred in many popular TV and big-screen works including Gyeongseong Creature, Chimera, A Normal Family, Behind Every Star, Monster, and more.

She is also one of the very few Korean actresses who has successfully established a footprint in the West. Some of her Hollywood appearances include Avengers: Age of Ultron, Fantastic Beasts, and The Drak Tower, among others.

